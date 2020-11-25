“HVAC companies are willing to sell you tons of stuff,” said Schacht, who said she had to do her own research to figure out which products recommended by manufacturers were effective. “But as a building owner or a business owner, you don’t have any idea what works.”

That was in June. Months later, the public health guidance has advanced somewhat, acknowledging that COVID-19 can spread not just through respiratory droplets emitted during close contact, but also through clouds of small, aerosol particles.

Many experts emphasize that, in addition to wearing masks and social distancing, improving indoor ventilation is crucial to helping reduce spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aerosolized COVID-19 particles can remain suspended in the air for long periods of time, including after an infected person leaves a room, and can travel much farther than 6 feet.

That means if you are indoors, you can get infected with COVID-19 even if no one is nearby — especially if you remove your mask.

A few weeks ago, Washington state updated its guidance for how to ventilate enclosed spaces to help prevent airborne transmission of COVID-19. Among other things, the state’s guidelines recommend upgrading air filtration systems and increasing the flow of outdoor air into indoor spaces.

But Schacht and some experts think public health officials should have done more early on to address the danger of airborne COVID-19 transmission. And that, right now, officials should be working harder to educate the public about reducing those risks.

Shelly Miller, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, said that on top of wearing masks and social distancing, people at home can further reduce their risk by using portable air purifiers, opening windows and turning on exhaust fans.

Miller was the lead author of a paper examining a choir practice in Washington state that led to 53 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections and two deaths. That superspreader event has captured researchers’ attention because the choir members were careful to avoid close contact, as well as touching potentially infected surfaces — the key ways scientists initially thought the virus was most likely to spread.

“When we saw the Skagit Valley choral outbreak, it was like, ‘Oh my god, it has to be airborne,’ ” Miller said this week. She’s spent the past several months emphasizing the importance of improving air circulation indoors, but feels the message isn’t always getting through.

“I can’t tell you how heartbroken and frustrated I am that I have been saying the same thing over and over and over for nine months, and we have more infections than ever,” said Miller, an environmental engineer who researches urban air pollution. “I think there is a vacuum of leadership on this issue.”

In some ways, officials in Washington state have been fairly attentive to the dangers of airborne spread of COVID-19. This month, Gov. Jay Inslee reinstituted a statewide ban on indoor dining and once again closed gyms and movie theaters. Inslee has also limited singing during religious worship, one of the things Miller and other researchers concluded was a big factor in the spread of COVID-19 at the Skagit choir practice.

When it comes to ventilation, “I think there has been improvement,” Inslee said last week, adding that he appreciates businesses that have used innovative approaches to try to make their indoor spaces safer.

But Washington state hasn’t mandated some of the things Miller and her colleagues recommended. Those include requiring better ventilation of spaces used for singing, as well as posting disclaimers on certain heating and cooling units, warning people to not shut them off because doing so would “shut down outdoor air supply, which can lead to the spread of airborne infections.”

Miller said she thinks states should mandate some of the ventilation improvements that Washington right now lists as optional recommendations.

If states gave businesses a binary choice — “would you like to invest $2,000 in air cleaners and filters and UV lights so you can stay open?” — Miller thinks most would opt to make the improvements.

“Some businesses also need financial support to help do that, but the retrofits that we are talking about in smaller spaces are not astronomically expensive,” Miller said. “It costs them so much more to have to close down.” She thinks prolonged closures of restaurants and schools could have been avoided, or at least shortened, with higher ventilation standards.