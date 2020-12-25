As a year, 2020 tested our health, fortitude and priorities. The year began with a presidential impeachment, wildfires in the Amazon and primary elections.

By March, COVID-19 and statewide stay-home orders changed everything. We baked bread, worried about our loved ones, canceled vacations and ran our thesaurus through its paces looking for other ways to say “pandemic” and “uncertain.”

The visuals team at Crosscut worked remotely, rethinking safety and mobilizing to find other ways to bring you the stories you need to know. Each week, I watched different people rise up to the challenge, seeking out stories that brought awareness to issues facing our community and helped us understand each other better by reminding us of our shared humanity.

Through the turmoil, isolation and political upheaval, we found connection. A national condemnation of racism, a global push for wearing masks and supporting science, and record voter turnouts illustrated the power of individuals to make a change.

These pictures represent a slice of the moments, people and stories that defined our year. — Shaminder Dulai