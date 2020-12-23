But when things are tough, sometimes it can help to focus on the positive, right? That’s why we took special effort this year to comb through our 2020 work to find the stories that uplifted, inspired and offered solutions to present-day problems.
Art marches on
As the pandemic upends artists’ livelihoods, it may seem a bit strange at first glance to give creatives their own “uplifting” category. But within the uncertainty were resilience, ingenuity and innovation. An emerging fashion designer jumped into mask making. Photographers found ways to stay close to subjects — from a distance. Local venues revived radio dramas. And more:
- A Seattle theater stages socially distanced plays — no Zoom required
- Six new Seattle art spaces that dared to dream up against COVID
- Seattle parks become stages for pop-up dance performances
- The political power of graffiti: Erased from CHOP, on display in Everett
- COVID can't stop Seattle's queer event curators BeautyBoiz
- The New Normal: Ballard Opera Man’s socially distanced serenades
Then there are the stories of artists who used their talent to address systemic racism and capture the protests and civil unrest, immortalizing the Black lives lost to police violence.
- Seattle artist fights anti-Asian racism in the Chinatown-International District
- Art Seen: Seattle artists make plywood their canvas
- The power of Seattle’s street art in a time of pandemics and protest
- Augmented reality app reveals Seattle protest art in surprising places
- A Seattle engineer’s inner artist blooms for Black Lives Matter
And, of course, there were those hopeful, artful stories from the “before times.”
- A new documentary gives voice to the women of Seattle’s Black Panther Party
- In the land of laser domes, Seattle’s stands alone
- The Art Martyrs Relief Society gives a few lucky Seattle performers what they need: serious cash
- ‘A bunch of badasses’: Northwest artists win prestigious art grants worth $100K
Neighbors helping neighbors
For many, this year was marked by mandated isolation. Still, we got to see how people filled in so many gaps by using lockdown time to help others. Local businesses helped feed frontline workers. Some of you (along with Sunny, the dog) visited and provided for lonely elders. Others nurtured gardens or stocked innovative pantries. At protests and the citizen-occupied area of Capitol Hill earlier this summer, participants offered food, medics and free rides home. And more:
- Seattle crafters are making DIY masks and face shields
- In Seattle’s CHAZ, a community garden takes root
- Food, medics, free rides home: Seattle protests see rush of volunteer support
- Burien food bank keeps Latinx community fed
- For Puget Sound Muslims, Ramadan during crisis is an opportunity to help
- Readers want to know: How to help struggling WA food banks
- How you can help people in need during coronavirus
And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the award-winning, pre-pandemic series, Resetting the Table. Among the stories reported was one about two Bellingham farmworkers who left corporate agriculture to start their own berry cooperative.
Modesto Hernandez, left, and Ramon Torres work on weeding around the blueberry bushes on their farm Cooperativa Tierra y Libertad (Land and Liberty Cooperative) on Jan. 24, 2020. The pair own and run the Bellingham farm themselves after they left work at corporate farms. Each has a collection of negative experiences including abuse and not being able to afford the very food they were working with. The goal is to eventually have several farmers living on the land and contributing to the farm. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)
Things to look forward to
January 2020 feels simultaneously like only a few moments ago and a lifetime in the past. This year shifted our concept of time — particularly how we think about the future. We’ve been living from one extension of shutdown orders to the next, and all our plans for anything more than a few days in the future seem to be an act of optimism: “Maybe we’ll be able to travel next year. Maybe we can celebrate together in six months. We’ll see how the world looks in a few weeks.” And yet we can’t help but march forward. Here are stories that give us a brighter horizon to look forward to:
- Seattle could become the next 15-minute city
- Seattle is looking for ways to save beloved local establishments
- In Seattle, police respond to people in crisis. Is there another way?
- Spokane nurses help domestic violence victims by improving knowledge around strangulation
- Tribal nations in WA helped prove police accountability is possible
- 'It affects the entire family': Washington parents now work alongside teens in mental health recovery
- After a century of suppression, Native languages are being revived in Washington schools
- Meet the Black women who made historic gains in WA politics in 2020
A helicopter carries bags of mountain goats out of Olympic National Park during the last of four relocation sessions led by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service, in coordination with other state, federal, and tribal partners. The goats, invasive in the Olympics, are finding new homes in the North Cascades. (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.)
Appreciating the moment
These stories are just nice, 2020 or not. They’re kind of miscellaneous, but they’re worth revisiting.
- Without visitors, Woodland Park Zoo animals entertain themselves
- Washington gets closer to restoring a fuzzy, charismatic carnivore you've probably never heard of
- Raining champions: 4 PNW weather bloggers you should read
- Olympic goats take final flight to their new Cascade home
- ‘Never again is now': Japanese Americans driven by history in immigration fight
- Seattle activists share their vision for Black trans pride
- Making the leap from high school to college during COVID