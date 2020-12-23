Art marches on

As the pandemic upends artists’ livelihoods, it may seem a bit strange at first glance to give creatives their own “uplifting” category. But within the uncertainty were resilience, ingenuity and innovation. An emerging fashion designer jumped into mask making. Photographers found ways to stay close to subjects — from a distance . Local venues revived radio dramas . And more:

Then there are the stories of artists who used their talent to address systemic racism and capture the protests and civil unrest, immortalizing the Black lives lost to police violence.

And, of course, there were those hopeful, artful stories from the “before times.”