New details of a death at Tacoma ICE facility raise questions over care

Bryan Wilcox, deputy field director at ICE's Seattle office, immediately wrote to colleagues, saying: “A heads up that Amar has committed suicide by hanging. He has a pulse, but has no brain activity. This just happened over the past two hours.”

“Of course, no one knows about this yet, just us,” Wilcox wrote, in an email obtained through a FOIA request. A subsequent email noted that though this was “an on-going situation,” ICE was preparing a death notice.

But Amar’s medical condition was complicated. In a log, one sergeant noted medical staff had told him Amar was three-fourths brain dead with 0% chance of recovery.

“If he stops taking breaths on his own, he will be considered medically brain dead,” the sergeant wrote.

According to emails obtained through a FOIA, ICE health officials complained that the warden at the facility in Tacoma had at this point attempted to intervene in Amar’s care.

He “talked with the attending and was told of the poor prognosis for this patient. He then indicated to the attending he agreed with her not [to] do any medical interventions other than basic supportive care. Unfortunately this was passed on to the nursing team in ICU,” one email said.

The clinical director of the ICE Health Service Corps, which provides health care for detainees, then described speaking to a doctor: “I let her know our NWDC [Northwest Detention Center] warden does not have any medical authority over this patient, and she would need to work through me and our IHSC administrative team for progress reports and direction of medical care.”

Another email references the warden’s discussion with the trauma surgeon.

He “is adamant ... that the call was ICE's, not his. I'm dubious. ... I think he has potential, but he is still in the BOP [Bureau of Prisons] warden mentality. I'm hoping that you will raise this issue with GEO [GEO Group is the private prison company ICE contracts with to run the Tacoma detention center] at a higher level so word gets back down to the warden that he provides a service, running a business, and is not the final authority on any matters relating to the detainees,” the email reads.

By Sunday, Nov. 18, three days after being admitted into the hospital and after a battery of tests, Amar was officially declared dead.

Yet documents show Amar remained restrained in his hospital bed.

On Nov. 20, a log detailing Amar’s care notes: “Hospital staff are complaining about the use of restraints. Contacted Major (redacted), who stated ... Amar will have leg restraints.”

Amar’s restraints were not removed until the following day, according to documents obtained through a FOIA.

Neither ICE nor GEO Group, the private prison company ICE contracts with to run the Tacoma detention facility, responded to questions this week about the warden or Amar’s care and subsequent death.