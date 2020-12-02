WA misses deadline to bring foster kids back from out-of-state homes

After years of external pressure and negative media coverage at the state and national level about Sequel, the state in September stopped placing foster children with Sequel sites, such as Capital Academy, where Roseus was kept. Department spokeswoman Debra Johnson said the agency is reviewing its relationship with Sequel.

Through Johnson, Hunter rejected repeated interview requests from InvestigateWest for this story. Johnson also refused to release even a summary of a department report on the Sequel group homes, which DCYF officials began in mid-September and concluded on Oct. 31.

InvestigateWest filed a request for that Sequel assessment under the Public Records Act on Nov. 4. Although InvestigateWest asked for the report to be released immediately, a DCYF records specialist said the department would release the review by Feb. 4.

The Washington Legislature allocated $35 million in 2019 to provide more specialized care in Washington for foster children with severe behavioral and emotional problems that otherwise would prompt the state to place these foster children at out-of-state facilities. By the end of August this year, Washington had licensed a handful of new facilities offering behavior rehabilitation services, Hunter said in an interview at the time.

Then in late October, Johnson told InvestigateWest that DCYF may never completely stop housing foster children out of state. “DCYF anticipates that a small number of [foster] youth at any given time may benefit from out-of-state care due to specialized needs for which there is no existing service in Washington,” she wrote.

Warning signs

The level of danger and dysfunction at Sequel institutions varies, according to government records and media reports. But numerous investigations by disability rights groups and state authorities throughout the country suggest that Sequel employees routinely use painful physical restraints, such as pinning children to the floor, holding them down for long stretches and pushing on their organs and joints. Such incidents can turn disastrous and result in serious harm and even fatalities, according to Washington disability rights attorney Susan Kas.

Such an incident in April led to the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredrick Jr., living at Lakeside Academy, a Sequel facility in Michigan. The death gave new urgency to child advocates in Washington, who have been pleading with the state for years to fix the situation.

Fredrick’s death came nearly 20 months after a warning to authorities about excessive force at a different Sequel facility. Seattle-based Disability Rights Washington issued a report highlighting shortcomings at Clarinda Academy in Iowa.

The nonprofit rights group, which has a federal mandate to investigate abuses related to disabilities and mental health, interviewed all of the Washington foster children at Clarinda Academy in February 2018.

The resulting report, “Let Us Come Home,” published in October 2018, concluded that “Washington’s social workers have received information regarding allegations of inappropriate physical restraint practices at Clarinda Academy, but did not act to ensure the safety of the young people they have placed there.”

By that time, DCYF had stopped new housing placements at Clarinda in response to a draft of the report. And in September 2018, Hunter had written in a budget document that the state would bring all Washington foster children back home by September 2020. (The last Washington foster child left Clarinda in February 2019.)

Advocates at Disability Rights Washington continue to scrutinize Sequel both through news reports and their own research. Kas, the rights group’s attorney and the primary investigator and author for the 2018 report, visited a Sequel facility in Utah, Red Rock Canyon School, in February 2019.

“I heard very, very similar concerns to what we heard in Clarinda,” she said, referring to what students at Red Rock Canyon told her.

These concerns were borne out by a riot at Red Rock Canyon in April 2019, as Kas continued to look into its record. On May 30, 2019, Washington state removed its last foster child from the facility. The next month, The Salt Lake Tribune published an investigation examining police reports from 2017 to 2019, finding that officers had been called to the school 72 times in that period. During those years, Washington state had housed 13 of its foster children there.

Also during that time, authorities investigated 23 Red Rock Canyon employees for child abuse, charging nine of them with crimes, the Tribune reported. In August 2019, the school permanently shut its doors.

“We became increasingly concerned that this was a pattern [with Sequel]; it wasn’t just limited to one or two facilities,” Kas said. “We were also seeing reports from other parts of the country [about Sequel].”

“Out-of-state placements are inherently problematic because it’s so much harder to investigate and monitor [them],” said Kas.