James, Chu and Corner didn’t want to name the tech company in this article, saying that doing so could burn bridges and hurt their ability to grow their business.

But it wasn’t an isolated incident.

Since last summer, when the death of George Floyd sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and racism, James estimates 10 to 15 companies have asked for Access2’s help in building a more diverse workforce, without having any budget in place to pay for that recruiting assistance.

“The moment we say, ‘Hey, do you have a budget for our work?’ That's when we lose communication,” said James, who added that building up Access2’s network of job candidates took significant time and effort.

“That’s when they say, ‘Hey, we're OK with knee-jerk reactions on fixing equity, but we're not OK with paying for it,’ ” James said.

Other consultants are noticing similar patterns.

Kimberly Harden, the founder and CEO of a Seattle-based DEI consulting firm that bears her name, said she has seen roughly a 50% increase in demand for her services since Floyd’s death.

At the same time, she said, people continue to underestimate the amount of work that goes into analyzing a company’s problems with racial equity and coming up with solutions.

“I have had people who will ask the price, and you tell them what your price is, and they say, ‘Oh, that’s too much,’ ” said Harden, who is also an instructor in Seattle University’s communication department. “And then the answer is, ‘You aren’t prepared to do this work.’ ”

Effenus Henderson, the co-founder of the nonprofit Institute for Sustainable Diversity and Inclusion, said companies often look for quick fixes to address deeply ingrained problems with race and equity, but those efforts rarely lead to long-term changes.

“I call it performative,” said Henderson, a former chief diversity officer at Weyerhaeuser who now runs his own DEI consulting firm. “They want consultants to help them put together a training course on implicit bias, for instance, or some help setting up an employee resource group. Yet they have not set up the time to do what I call the heavy-lifting work, which is, ‘Why are you doing this?’”

He said a good diversity and inclusion plan requires labor-intensive work, such as conducting employee surveys, combing through a company’s turnover and compensation data, and reviewing human resource practices to suggest changes.