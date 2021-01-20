Inauguration Day quiet in WA, despite worries about armed protests

Some Washingtonians watching the inauguration from their homes, or in their cars on the way to work, expressed mostly relief after the new president and vice president were sworn in.

Martin LeBlanc, an outdoor consultant who lives in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle, said he watched the inauguration with his 10-year-old daughter, who he said is vice president of her school and “very political.”

Given the pandemic and mayhem at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, LeBlanc said he thought “it went as well as it could have.”

“I actually got up in the morning to make sure Trump left,” LeBlanc said. “I don’t put anything past him.”

But what stood out to LeBlanc the most was his daughter’s reaction to watching the first female vice president take office during a peaceful transition of power.

LeBlanc said even at such a young age, his daughter had been aware of the violence at the Capitol and, just like him, was relieved today.

Tom Nissley, the 53-year-old owner of Phinney Books in North Seattle, said he listened to Biden’s speech while sitting in his car and appreciated his rhetoric on unity.

“Unity with accountability is what I’m looking for,” Nissley said. “Unity has not been the theme of the last four years.”

Nissley said while he worried about some Democrats going too far in reaching across the aisle, he also recognized that the Biden administration had come in with a strong agenda.

At the top of Nissley’s list of what he hopes to see the new administration accomplish is solidifying voting rights, distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and holding people, including Trump, accountable for the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I want us to come together, too,” Nissley added.

The quiet at the Capitol in Olympia, accompanied by roadblocks and chain-link fencing on the perimeter, was especially unusual for mid-January, when the state legislative session normally is in full swing. While the coronavirus has caused legislative proceedings to move mostly online, with only certain lawmakers coming to the Capitol, even some top legislative leaders said Wednesday that they were staying away.

Loftis of the State Patrol said state officials are hopeful that they will be able to gradually draw down forces on the Capitol campus in the coming days. But given the recent storming of the U.S. Capitol and the incursion at the Washington Governor’s Mansion, which Loftis called “page-turning events,” it’s possible more security will be needed in the long term, he said.