Only 55% of WA voters say they want to be vaccinated, poll says

A new Crosscut/Elway Poll of Washington voters conducted between Christmas and New Year’s Eve found 55% intended to get vaccinated, including 37% who were certain to get vaccinated as soon as they could. Eighteen percent said they were very likely to get the vaccine, but 27% said they planned to wait and see and 15% were certain they would not get vaccinated.

State and federal health officials have set a vaccination goal of at least 70%, the estimated point at which the U.S. population would likely achieve herd immunity, effectively defeating the virus.

A national survey conducted earlier in December by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research uncovered a similar level of uncertainty about coronavirus vaccines. About a quarter of U.S. adults surveyed said they weren’t sure if they wanted to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and another quarter said they would not get a vaccine.

The Crosscut/Elway Poll found Democrats, older adults and women were most likely to say they wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible. On the other hand, Republicans and people who live in Eastern Washington or rural areas were most likely to refuse a vaccine or wanted to “wait and see.”

Matthew Hearn, 48, who lives in rural northeastern Washington and participated in the Washington survey, said he was doing other things to keep himself and his family safe from COVID-19 — staying home, wearing a mask — but he planned to say no when he reaches the front of the line to get the vaccine.

Hearn, who has seen numerous friends and family members get sick with coronavirus, said he was concerned with the speed at which the vaccines were developed and he felt scientists won’t know all the potential impacts until a lot more people are vaccinated.

“The long-term ramifications are what I’m really concerned about. That takes time,” said Hearn, who runs his own business and lives in Rice, Stevens County.

Although the speed at which the new vaccines were developed have made some people nervous, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asserts that all safety protocols were followed and the new vaccines were widely tested for both safety and efficacy.

Hearn expects he has a good chance of weathering the coronavirus with just his own natural immune response and doesn’t want to be a human tester for the vaccine. In the meantime, he’s staying home as much as possible, ordering online, not going to church and not visiting friends or family, even for holidays.

Hearn acknowledged that he could potentially be transformed from a “no” on the vaccine to a “wait and see what happens,” since he’s not anti-vaccine in general, although he does not get a flu shot.

“I have a really good immune system. I rarely get sick and if I do, I kill it fairly quickly,” he added.