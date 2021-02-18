Can King County keep using empty hotels to fight homelessness?

Fear of cost

The dark cloud that hangs over the hotel-based programs is what comes next, especially as hotels start to fill up again with paying customers.

The main issue is that the hotel programs are expensive. For JustCARE, that is simply the reality, especially if staff members are to be paid a living wage.

"When you come from the place of, not scarcity, but more like generosity and abundance and actually do what it takes to take care of people, you can do some pretty cool shit, right?" said Benet. "You can actually keep people out of jail and keep cops from coming."

Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis agreed. "It went out the window a long time ago that there’s some massive, cheap, scalable solution to homelessness," he said. "We need to stipulate to the fact that coming up with the remedies for what really is a systemic failure for our criminal legal system and public system which results in chronic homelessness is not going to be cheap."

But not everyone in Seattle City Hall agreed that hotels are the best or surest use of city dollars going forward. JustCARE recently requested funding from the city's Human Services Department, arguing it could be reimbursed later by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The department declined the request, saying the cost of more than $28,000 per room "is out of sync with the per room cost we provided" of $17,000.

Kamaria Hightower, spokesperson for Mayor Jenny Durkan, said the preferred approach moving forward is tiny house villages and "enhanced shelter" spaces, which she said are cheaper than hotels and therefore could stretch further. She added that counting on FEMA to reimburse the city is untenable. "It’s not any easy resource to access," she said. "This funding is really precarious." The city does not have $17 million lying around to start purchasing hotels if the reimbursement does not come through, she said.

King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, who recently joined King County’s new regional authority on homelessness, said she doesn't have some hard number for what's too expensive. But she's cautious about the process by which money is going out the door, including to JustCARE. It's a balancing act between acting quickly and spending money in a way that will help the most number of people.

"We should be careful with the dollars we spend, given that we've made this policy turn to an essentially more expensive model," she said. "We're doing that for a good reason but that doesn't mean we should spend unlimited amounts of money on a given project."

But Lewis was confident that, at the very least, the cost of the hotels was FEMA-reimbursable and likely the operations as well. Pursuing the option was a no-brainer, he said, for the simple reason that allowing JustCARE to shut down would mean over 100 people with mental and substance use issues would be turned onto the streets.

"It would be absolute goddamn madness, at a time when street homelessness has never been worse in Seattle, to say, 'Here’s a way to keep 124 people off the street' and we’re just not going to do it," he said.

‘Homelessness will get worse’

Many nights while sleeping under the Yesler overpass, Jacqueline Martin would cry to herself. She had more than enough reasons: the rats that ate her food, the people who stole her things, the city, which pushed her around.

"People won't even look at you, like something's wrong with you, like it's going to rub off," she said.

Her new room is in downtown Seattle, in a slick hotel whose owner agreed to lease to the Public Defender Association as part of JustCARE. (Crosscut is not naming the hotel at the request of the Public Defender Association.) Staff from the Asian Counseling and Referral Service, which has never taken on a project like this before, is managing the hotel. Martin seems to understand that the staff is adapting.

"I'm sure they're just kind of winging it and going by what they know," she said. "They want to help, though. They just want to help. They never look at me funny, never make me feel like, 'Oh, my God, you were homeless.'"

Some level of improvisation was required to set up these hotel programs so quickly. While it's mostly worked out so far, there has been some tension, particularly around the Red Lion in Renton.

DESC’s Malone, whose clients were relocated to Renton from the organization's downtown Seattle shelter, said the Red Lion is a vastly improved environment from the old, crowded shelter. But because DESC clients now live in a new community, that direct comparison is invisible to the people of Renton. And the reality is, DESC’s clientele is a complicated one.

"The fact that we moved there with very little local engagement done in advance was not the ideal way to go about it," said Malone."It was necessary, given the time pressure we were feeling because of the pandemic, but we’re seeing some of the repercussions of having done this suddenly and without much community input."

Despite the community reaction and funding challenges, people involved in these hotel projects are cautiously optimistic of finding a path forward, at least in the near term. Flor of the county Department of Community and Human Services said the county provided the emergency funding through March as sort of a gamble that the Biden administration would come through with more dollars. He believes that bet will pay off.

At the same time, the county recently approved a new sales tax toward creating new permanent supportive housing. The county is looking at purchasing more hotels, which Flor said could come cheaply now as the hospitality industry remains in dire straits.

Finding a path forward is one key to preventing an influx of homelessness, Flor said. "Absent some sort of bold intervention, all of the drivers of homelessness will get worse this year, therefore homelessness will get worse this year," he said.

For Martin, the hotel resident, her goal is to find work and her own place to live. She'd love to go back to school and work in the legal system — to be a lawyer, maybe, like the one Matthew McConaughey plays in The Lincoln Lawyer.

But she needs time and the knowledge that she won’t be forced to move back to the streets. "The worst thing you can do in the world,” she said, “ is give someone housing and don't help them keep it."