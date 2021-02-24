Not everyone is as lucky as Huang to have tuition expenses fully covered by financial aid.

Clarisse Yapjoco, a UW junior, whose financial aid covered only part of her tuition, recently transferred to Cascadia College in Bothell because of the high cost of attending the UW. Including tuition, housing and other expenses, the university estimates annual attendance costs undergraduates nearly $30,000.

Before the pandemic, Yapjoco worked at a local milk tea store, which shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In early March, Yapjoco had to move out of a house near UW she shared with other students. She moved back home to live with her family in Mill Creek to save money. She also took an unplanned gap year and paid off the remaining rent for the shared house using a loan from her parents. And she had to take a student loan from the UW to pay for school expenses.

“My parents have never paid anything for my tuition,” Yapjoco said, “There are six people in my household, and three of us are in college right now. As the oldest sister, I have to be independent. My dad is the only working person in our family right now, and he needs to cover all the bills. I just need to help him out.”

After deciding to take a gap year, Yapjoco started looking for a job to pay her debts, help out her family and eventually return to school.

She used to get free bread from her past workplace, and during the summer of 2020, Yapjoco and her family got some of their food from a local food bank, where they also volunteer.

At the end of the summer, Yapjoco was found a job at Safeway and has earned enough to help her family to pay for electricity, internet and TV bills.

Yapjoco said the decision to transfer to Cascadia, a community college, wasn’t sudden and wasn’t just because of COVID-19 and the economic downturn. She had been thinking about it, but the pandemic accelerated her decision making.

“Trying to stay alive in Seattle is so hard that you have no energy left for school,” she said.

Recently, Yapjoco quit her job at Safeway because of increasing health concerns related to COVID-19. “I have begun job hunting again, but I feel very blessed to have my family here to support me,” she said.

While students are having a tough time finding off-campus jobs, on-campus work is also in short supply.

“Like everybody else, [UW} Housing & Food Services is being heavily impacted financially by the pandemic, forcing us to downsize our operations,” said Morgan Lockhart, UW Housing & Food Services human resources assistant. “Unfortunately, that has created employment challenges for our students.”

According to Lockhart, Housing & Food Services used to hire more than 1,000 student employees on campus annually. Currently, it is at less than 10% of that, with many resident halls and cafeterias closed by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Lockhart’s department is trying to develop strategies to assist students who are unemployed and in need of money. They are also helping students apply for unemployment benefits. In addition, Housing & Food Services also has kept an active list of the staff who were laid off because of the pandemic. The department plans to reach out to them first once the pandemic is over and positions reopen.

“We also work with the work-study program and prioritize the ones in need more when we have openings,” Lockhart said.

Not only are undergraduate students struggling, but recent graduates have had to reconsider career plans because of the nation’s high unemployment rate.

According to Luis Santiago, the associate director of coaching operations at the University of Washington Career & Internship Center, 63.3% of the respondents to a post-graduation survey were employed full-time within seven months after they graduated from college in 2018 and 61.3% in 2019.

The center hasn’t received as many responses for 2020 and has extended the survey deadline. However, for what it has received so far, only 18% of June 2020 graduates have secured job offers.

“It’s definitely a hard time for the students. However, it doesn’t drastically change the steps people should take to launch a successful job search. Reach out to your network, be prepared to tailor your resume, don’t be afraid to reach out to people in your desired field/workplace, and keep your options open,” Santiago said.