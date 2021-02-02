Washingtonians weigh in on Biden’s immigration agenda

“We’ve just been informed that next week’s regularly scheduled ICE flight has been cancelled,” read a message posted on Facebook by the Yakima Immigrant Response Network, an activist group that watches over people deported from Eastern Washington.

The cancellation of the flight marked “the beginning of a new era,” the group declared on Facebook shortly after Biden’s announcement.

But in a signal of the many challenges the new administration is sure to face, a Texas judge temporarily blocked Biden’s moratorium just days later. On Tuesday morning, a deportation flight is once again scheduled to arrive in Yakima, traveling from Las Vegas before heading to the southern border.

The Biden administration’s immigration agenda is already giving immigrants across the country a sense of hope. But many also acknowledge the tough road ahead.

The White House has signed a flurry of executive orders, including repealing the Trump administration’s so-called Muslim ban, halting construction of the border wall and stopping new enrollments in the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their immigration cases proceeded.

“I'm concerned that some people are sort of thinking like, ‘Oh, well, you know, look, Biden came in and he's doing all these things, and everything. It's all good now.’ And I don't see that as the case,” said Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

There is a record low number of immigrants in detention — approximately 14,000 across the country — due in part to the pandemic. But Barón believes that thinking around immigration needs to change in order to prevent those numbers from going back up.

“It’s not about reversing everything the previous administration did; it’s about doing the right thing,” said Dr. Raul Garcia, a 49-year-old Republican doctor from Yakima who ran for governor but lost in the primary last August. Garcia’s family, originally from Cuba, received political asylum.

In addition to the presidential actions above, Biden is also expected to establish a task force to reunify migrant families separated at the border under the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy. Another order is expected to require an immediate review of the so-called public charge rule, a policy that sought to deny green cards to immigrants who use, or are likely to use, public benefits, such as food stamps and Medicaid. Biden is also likely to raise refugee intake levels to 125,000, up from the record low 15,000-person ceiling set by Trump last year. Additional details on some of these anticipated changes are expected this week.

Other items on the Biden immigration agenda will require negotiations with Congress and will take more time to implement. Probably at the top of that list is Biden’s plan to offer a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, including children who arrived with their parents and are recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Advocates and Democratic leaders expect this debate to be thorny, in part because Democrats have only razor-thin majorities in both the House and Senate.

Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both attempted to pass comprehensive immigration reform but did not find the support they needed from Congress.

Still, some advocates are hopeful the U.S. has experienced a significant enough cultural shift since then that lawmakers will be more eager to act, especially since polling shows a majority of people favor immigration reform that includes a pathway to citizenship.

“We are in a situation where there's unprecedented levels of support for immigration and the immigrant-rights movement. It's been bigger than ever,” said Kamau Chege, director of the Washington Community Alliance. “In part because, you know, folks like me and my friends have taken a lot of risks sharing our stories ... and doing the work it takes to change hearts and minds.”

As a DACA recipient, Chege said Biden’s immigration proposal to create a pathway for citizenship for people like him would allow them to plan for the future.

“There's almost a million young people like me living in two-year increments,” Chege said, referring to the two-year work permit DACA recipients receive. “You just can’t plan that way. There's no career planning in a serious way when your ability to work and stay in the country has a countdown clock of 24 months.”

“That's just no way to live, really,” Chege continued.