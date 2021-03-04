“Because [the switch to remote school] happened so quickly, there were a lot of adjustments … trying to figure out how we are going to do counseling with kids online; Are they going to show up? How authentic is it going to be?” says Kerince Bowen, Bellevue School District’s director of counseling. “Initially that was the big concern: how to get the kids to participate?”

So far, Bowen and other counselors have noticed, specifically with their MHAT program, that there are indeed far fewer tenth graders screening than in years past. Since students aren't answering the questions, MHAT counselors are struggling to identify which students need help. To some extent, she says, chuckling, counselors are borderline harassing students in order to check in on their mental well-being.

“It’s easier for kids to not check in because all they have to do is not log in and there's not much we can do,” Bowen says. “When you’re in a building you just walk down to the classroom and say, ‘Hey, come with me.’ They don’t really have much of a choice.”

Bowen says school mental health issues have many layers. First, the virtual nature of school is leading students to withdraw, even when they may or may not need extra help with their mental health. Additionally students avoid turning on their cameras, in class and in counseling, which makes it difficult for teachers and counselors to observe their behavior and read their body language, which could signal other issues. Learning from home also doesn’t offer the confidentiality and privacy that counseling offices usually provide when talking about sensitive topics around emotional and psychological struggles.

Georganna Sedlar, a consultant for Bellevue School District’s MHAT program, has been wondering, even worrying, about the many ways the pandemic has impacted the social and emotional development of children and youth.

Sedlar is a licensed clinical psychologist and an assistant professor in both the University of Washington’s departments of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and the department of psychology. She says teens in particular are at a pivotal moment in their lives — developing their sense of being, forming their identities and oftentimes dealing with the awkward and angsty stage of adolescence.

Instead of getting feedback from their friends and social circles in person, everything this past year has become intensely digitally centered. She worries about students' overreliance on social media for connection and sense of worth, while those platforms have proven negative effects on teens’ self-esteem.

The list of emotional and psychological stressors do not end there.

“We have to appreciate that kids don’t exist in vacuums. They’re part of multiple systems and families,” Sedlar says. The other layers of the stress for youth include the impact COVID-19 has on parents, including financial stress and unemployment and the stress of working during the pandemic. Those stressors can be magnified when race is taken into account, she added.

“It’s profound just thinking about how kids are making sense of everything in their world,” Sedlar says.

On top of holding bilingual online community forums to educate parents on depression and anxiety and offering some in-person mental health services, Bellevue School District also partners with Youth Eastside Services to provide therapy to students.

Kristie Neklason, YES’s director of school-based behavioral health, says when schools pivoted to online, so did YES. Overnight, it felt as though the connection between therapists and students was abruptly cut. Even though those bridges have slowly been rebuilt, Neklason says she knows it’s only the beginning, and students will need additional resources whenever schools pivot back to in-person instruction.

“We can't have kids coming back and not identifying what's going on with them,” she says. “There's going to be a huge spectrum when they come back, and we need to get ready and have the resources for that.”

As far as Bowen, the Bellevue School District director of counseling, can tell, the district is one of the few in Washington that offers a comprehensive and proactive counseling program like MHAT. According to a statewide survey of 329 school counselors conducted by the Washington State Counselor Association in March of 2019, nearly 84% of counselors surveyed said they could not adequately care for the mental health needs of their students.

This year, multiple bills have been introduced in the legislative session aimed at improving schools counseling programs and mental health resources. House Bill 1444, for example, would provide trauma counseling to students impacted by the pandemic, while HB 1373 would require school districts to make mental health resources more prominently visible on their campuses, websites and social media.

Senate Bill 5030, overwhelmingly passed by the Senate, 48-1, on Feb. 23, would require counselors to spend 80% of their time providing actual counseling services and requires districts to implement more comprehensive mental health programs that are aligned with state and national standards.