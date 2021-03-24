Vashon Island isn't avoiding vaccines this time around

Vashon Pharmacy owner Young — who’s 33 and has three young daughters — said that he hears more hesitation among his peer group about getting the vaccine than from the older population.

“Those discussions aren’t necessarily that they’re opposed to it,” he said. It’s more that they feel there’s some uncertainty about the long-term side effects of the vaccine, and they wonder if the risk of that unknown is worth it, given how unlikely they are to get really sick from COVID. Long-term side effects, according to the Mayo Clinic , are very rare in vaccines, but it is true that because the clinical trials for these vaccines started only in the summer of 2020, the picture of their long-term effects is not complete.

“I think there is a generational difference,” said Jessica Wesch, a primary care physician at Sea Mar’s Vashon clinic who has regular conversations with parents hesitant to get their kids vaccinated. “We have patients with post-polio syndrome,” she said. “The older generation remembers having mumps; they remember having measles. And they are much more likely to also remember being vaccinated and being so grateful to be protected.”

Even so, Vashon is home to some people in that older generation who are skeptical about vaccines. Roxy Hathaway, 72, is one. Hathaway has experienced the value of traditional doctors and medicine in her fight against cancer, but she said she still doesn’t put a lot of stock in the American Medical Association and the pharmaceutical industry, and she’s always followed naturopathic doctors. She said she still isn’t sure about the safety of the COVID-vaccines that are available; she wants to wait for more data about how people who’ve taken them are faring.

She was surprised by the number of Vashon seniors who got vaccinated against COVID. She thinks a big part of it has to do with how scary the disease is to people in her age group, and how much everyone wants life to go back to the way it was before the pandemic: “I feel like people are so burned out and so tired of isolation, and so fearful that as soon as something was offered everybody just fled with their hands in the air,” she said.

It remains to be seen what Vashon’s younger generations of adults will choose as they become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination under Washington’s vaccine rollout plan — and, even further down the line — what they will choose for their children whenever a vaccine is authorized for kids, likely not until at least this summer .

But Day, the district nurse, said Vashon’s deep vaccine hesitancy among parents has generally been getting better . Over the past few years, the vaccination numbers have “really come way up,” she said, with the percentage of kindergarteners in the Vashon Island School District who’d received all their state-required vaccines — hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox — increasing by over 30 percentage points over the past six years, from 48.8% in the 2014-2015 school year to 80.55% in the 2019-2020 school year.

For super-contagious measles — which has seen outbreaks around the U.S. and even in Washington in recent years — the stats are even better. The number of kindergartners vaccinated against that disease on Vashon has risen from 80% in the 2016-2017 school year to 91.66% in 2019-2020, according to data the school district reported to the Department of Health in 2019. Herd immunity is different for different diseases, but Public Health said its goal for measles is 90% to 95% coverage. Day said it’s the first time in her nine-year tenure that the school district has reached that goal range.

It’s not clear whether that rising trend in vaccinations means that younger people on Vashon will be more likely to get vaccinated for the coronavirus or get their kids vaccinated. But the seriousness and disruptiveness of the pandemic seems to have been a huge incentive for older people.

“When the population is highly vaccinated and diseases aren’t happening very much or at all, it’s easy to forget the importance of vaccines or the fact that they’re why we have this reprieve from disease,” said Danielle Koenig (no relation to the author of this story), an immunization health promotion supervisor with the state Department of Health.

She said it’s expected and common for outbreaks to cause immunization rates to suddenly rise — even in a place like Vashon that has been resistant to it in the past. “When people are getting sick and dying so visibly, it is a harsh reminder of why we vaccinate against serious and deadly diseases,” she said.

That speaks to the experience of 46-year-old Vashon resident Jessica Kennan. She wasn’t opposed to vaccines completely but did delay her two, now-teenage kids’ vaccinations — not starting until they were 2 years old — out of a host of concerns about vaccine safety, including some she had read about in Mothering, the natural/ alternative parenting magazine.

“I tend to be an anxious parent,” she said. “And so I think whatever I had read definitely heightened that and I felt like once they’re 2, they’re not going to die of SIDS and they’re stronger and bigger and their brains are more developed so I feel more comfortable.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said studies on possible links between vaccines and sudden infant death syndrome have found no evidence of a connection.

Kennan can’t wait to get the coronavirus vaccine when she’s eligible, and she plans to have her 16-year-old daughter vaccinated, too.

“This feels different,” she said, “because many, many people have died.” She explained that polio and the other diseases she was vaccinating her kids against over the years felt sort of unreal — even though she knows, intellectually, that the only reason it felt that way was because so many people were vaccinating.

The coronavirus, though, could not feel more real. “The only way forward is for everyone to get vaccinated,” Kennan said.

