Centralia pot lab may be the first in WA to lose its license

The Praxis Laboratory is one of 12 certified marijuana testing labs in Washington examining samples from the 924 licensed marijuana growers

Owners of both White Star and High Frequency Farms said they never requested Praxis to change their THC results. Grow Op Farms did not respond to several requests for comment by phone and email.

Damien Mahan of White Star said his family’s operation never had any problems with Praxis and did not suspect any alterations to the data involving their samples, trusting the lab was doing the tests correctly.

High Frequency’s owner Stevie Vanassche said her operation has had a problem with Praxis only once, when her company questioned the lab about discrepancies between the results sent to the farm and to the state database.

“They said, ‘Oh, that was a mistake, that was a miscalculation,’ ” she said. “I don’t want to be misleading to our customers,” she added.

Vanassche called Praxis “a great lab until right before everything blew up.”

Jennifer Dzubay, commander of the liquor and cannabis board's marijuana enforcement unit, and Kendra Hodgson, manager of the board’s section in charge of testing labs and business matters, said none of the growers receiving falsified results are being investigated.

Liquor and cannabis board officials and Skeate don’t believe the growers requested the falsified result, saying there is no evidence of any such requests being made. Citing ongoing litigation with Praxis, board officials declined to speculate on Praxis’ motive for increasing the THC levels. “We really can’t say what the motivation might be,” Hodgson said.

Skeate noticed that the weights of Praxis’ biggest clients were changed, speculating that the higher THC levels might encourage those growers to keep using Praxis as their testing lab.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the board suspended Praxis Laboratory’s marijuana testing license. The suspension is scheduled to be lifted on June 8. However, the board has begun legal action to permanently revoke Praxis’ license. The lab is legally contesting that move, seeking an eventual hearing before the board.

“We have never taken away someone’s license. … The Praxis situation is unique and different,” Hodgson said.

While providing a few hundred pages of documents, liquor and cannabis board officials declined to discuss details of the case because of the litigation.

The state has begun legal actions against a half-dozen testing labs over the past several years. But those situations were quickly remedied. The remedies included updating manuals or improving training, board officials said.

Meanwhile, Praxis Laboratory, with 17 employees, has permanently shut down, but lab owner Newman said he plans to keep fighting for its license. He said the small business shut down because it could not stay afloat after being closed for six months.

“I find the [liquor and cannabis board] is acting reprehensibly,” said Newman, who now works as an independent pharmaceutical and food industry consultant.

The lost data during the Sept. 3 inspection was kept on backup servers, and the inspectors and Skeate did not know where to find them, Newman said. “Nothing was destroyed, but copies were sent to different locations that Keegan did not have access to,” he said. He also said several of Praxis’ scales measure weights out to five places to the right of the decimal point.

Citing the ongoing litigation, the liquor and cannabis board declined to comment on Newman’s accusations.

This is the second time that Newman has been accused of altering marijuana testing lab results.

In 2016, The Seattle Times reported that Testing Technologies in Poulsbo fired Newman, its chief science officer, over falsified results, possibly including the THC levels. The Times quoted Testing Technologies owner Larry Ward alleging that some of Newman’s tests’ “potency values appear to be ‘pulled out of thin air.’ ”

In return, Newman accused Ward of firing him because of a conflict over Newman’s ownership share of Testing Technologies.

On Sept. 4, 2020 — the day after the state inspection — Newman sent an email to his employees: “I find it very frustrating that these discrepancies have happened and an internal investigation is ongoing on how they happened and why. … I have chosen to step down in order to comply with the new internal company policy and am no longer an employee of Praxis Laboratory, and no longer have any role in the operation, or management of the company.”

On Sept. 18, Praxis administrator Victoria Johnson sent an email to the liquor and cannabis board saying Newman was no longer involved in day-to-day operations of the lab. But on Sept. 23, Newman fired Skeate.