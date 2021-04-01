Washington is among only a handful of states that have both recognized COVID-19’s threat to multigenerational households and prioritized the distribution of vaccines accordingly. A Center for Public Integrity analysis of every county in the U.S. shows that people of color, at greater risk from the virus for a variety of factors, are far more likely to be living in the same home as older relatives.

On Jan. 6 , Washington became the first state to put multigenerational households near the top of its COVID-19 vaccine priority list.

Like other states, Washington followed federal guidance by first prioritizing “high risk” health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents — the last group accounting for about a third of COVID-19 deaths nationwide. But Washington broke new ground when it next prioritized people 65 or older and people 50 and older in multigenerational homes in which they care for grandchildren or parents, or receive care at home.

The rollout hasn’t always been smooth, according to some activists representing communities of color who pushed for it. But, as vaccine supplies grow, prominent virus experts are urging other jurisdictions to also target multigenerational homes as an effective way to reach communities of color.

The Center for Public Integrity’s analysis found that 18% of U.S. households are multigenerational. We define these households as consisting of at least two generations, including parents and adult children, as well as families that extend from grandparents to grandchildren. The percentage among people of color is much higher: 30% among Latinos, 25% among Asians and 24% among Black families, compared with 15% for non-Latino white households.

The analysis found that two states with high-priced housing, California and Hawaii, have the highest proportions of multigenerational households, at 24% and 23%, respectively. In numerous counties throughout the country, the percentages are even higher.

These households include millions of Americans and immigrants who live with extended family to suit elders’ needs, for cultural reasons or because it’s more affordable. Not coincidentally, health experts say, ethnicities with elevated rates of multigenerational homes are suffering infections and death rates greater than their white counterparts of all ages.

“Inside-the-home transmission is what has been killing so many older people of color,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, a leading global public health expert and dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Jha agrees with other specialists that vaccinating essential workers, from teachers to farmworkers, is crucial to stop the spread of the virus.

But early vaccination of essential workers alone probably is not enough, Jha said. “We really do need to find ways to prevent the intergenerational spread of the infection in these households.”

These households often consist of people of color, who have less access to health insurance and higher rates of health problems that make COVID-19 more deadly.

Focusing vaccine access on the most vulnerable demographics, regardless of age, would require prioritizing minority populations because they have more underlying health conditions, said Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, a historically Black medical school in Nashville, Tennessee.

“What's keeping that from happening is that it appears to be prioritizing based on race, and in today's United States,” Hildreth said, “that's just not gonna fly.”