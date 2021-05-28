Cruise ships returning to Seattle as pandemic restrictions ease

No ships struck by illness ended up in Seattle. Indeed, no cruise ships sailed into local waters in 2020, as the Alaska cruise season was canceled by a No Sail Order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But in late April 2021, McLaughlin found himself back in an otherwise dormant facility as Congress prepared to rejuvenate the Seattle-to-Alaska cruise business.

“There’s a sense of excitement,” he said. “This door is partly opening up.”

The door opened fully on May 24, when President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which provides a temporary exemption for cruise ships to sail from Washington to Alaska without making a stop in Canada, as required in an 1886 law.

On the heels of the announcement, five cruise lines announced sailings from Seattle beginning in late July following new CDC protocols that allow cruises to depart from U.S. ports if nearly all passengers and crew are fully vaccinated.

When those cruise ships sail into Elliott Bay this summer for the first time in 20 months, they are expected to bring with them the resumption of significant economic activity that fans out across Western Washington. But their return will also come before negotiations are completed on updates to a voluntary environmental agreement that governs how those ships behave in Washington waters, setting up a clash between the return of sorely missed tourism dollars and the big ships’ questionable environmental record.