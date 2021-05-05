How mutual aid helped a Seattle neighborhood feed the community

Sharing the love

The sprawling collective of nonprofits, businesses and volunteers that help feed people at the community center also advocates for and supports the neighborhood in other ways — like providing shelf-stable and perishable foods, as well as dry goods, to the neighborhood’s five sharing sheds, tables and two refrigerators.

Gasperini, who operates one shed, moved to South Park 15 years ago because it was affordable at a time when housing prices in Seattle were skyrocketing. She loved the diversity and neighborliness of Seattle’s only river community, and while she didn’t volunteer, she felt a deep and instant connection to the neighborhood. When she was laid off from her job at a startup early in the pandemic, she felt the timing was right to get into something more meaningful.

Her husband, Ryland, a carpenter by trade, built sheds to replace two of the sharing tables that had gone up around the neighborhood, and built one at their own home, too. And when she learned about the community fridge movement, a national mutual aid effort that sets up refrigerators with food in neighborhoods across the country, she decided to add one alongside their shed.

“The truth is we can fully stock these refrigerators in the morning and within sometimes a matter of two hours, they’re empty,” she says.

Through the fridge organizers, Jessica Gasperini connected with Food Not Bombs, a global, all-volunteer movement that rescues grocery store food that would otherwise be discarded. Food Not Bombs needed a way to transport all the food it was getting from local grocers — mostly from food co-op PCC Community Markets at the time — to communities throughout the Seattle area. She owned a van, and in return for transporting the food across the city, she was offered half of the distribution for the South Park sheds.

The supply included things like prepared meals and premade sandwiches; foods with today or yesterday’s expiration dates that stores needed to move off their shelves; lots of slightly less than perfect produce. Less frequently, there would be dairy products, including eggs and milk, which were very popular at the South Park sharing spaces and “so great to get,” Gasperini says. And very, very infrequently, frozen chicken or beef.

“I would say we were probably pulling 1,000 pounds of food per trip,” she says. “It was enough to keep the [sheds] well-stocked … with a nice variety of foods. The other types of food we get are canned goods, any nonfresh foods. It made the sharing tables feel more like a curated grocery experience than a food bank.”

Much like at the community center, that kind of coordination to keep the sheds fully stocked with everything from foodstuffs to feminine products has been repeated again and again throughout the past year.

Food Lifeline, for example, which has a large distribution center in South Park, operates Shop the Dock, allowing people once-a-week access to its warehouse, where they can load up as much as they can carry. Gasperini says supplies from Shop the Dock go directly to the neighborhood fridges.

“At any given time, we’ve got drop-offs happening somewhere between three and, like, five times a week,” she says. “And there’s varying amounts and varying types of food. And then in between that, we have neighbors, and people … the refrigerator [at] my house has a pretty steady stream of traffic, [with] people both dropping off and picking up. And I imagine they’re doing their grocery shopping and buying extra and stocking the tables.”

Confronting COVID

But while keeping the fridges and pantries stocked has become less of a worry, the pantries have faced other challenges: animal intruders and the weather.

Lashanna Williams is one of the original organizers of what, before the shelter-in-place order, had been sharing tables. She more than doubled her space when she converted her table into a shed.

She also added the neighborhood’s first refrigerator and enclosed that and the shed to fend off rodents and provide protection from the elements.

Williams, who is a death doula and massage therapist, says South Park residents have had a mixed response to the shutdown. “In the ways … people in South Park [were] out and about much more often and gathering together in just daily behavior as a community, that had to stop,” she says.

“But in the ways that we can hold and support each other … the things this community has done to keep people housed, to feed people, to keep electricity on, cleaning yards. … It’s just been amazing.”