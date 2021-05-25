A year after George Floyd’s murder, what’s changed in Washington state?

The protests that swept the globe in response to Floyd’s murder brought calls to dismantle our systems of law enforcement. Video footage of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, while three other officers did nothing to intervene, sparked a new wave of demonstrations against the oppression of Black Americans.

In Washington state, those protests paved the way for the passage of a dozen police accountability bills, including a statewide ban on police use of neck restraints, stricter limits on police uses of force and a stronger system for decertifying problem police officers. Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee also signed bills into law to create an independent agency to investigate police killings, build a statewide database of police uses of force and require officers to intervene when they see other officers engaging in excessive force or misconduct.

Many of those bills were championed by family members of people killed by police, during a session where lawmakers said they made racial equity a key focus.

Sakara Remmu, lead strategist of the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance, called the statewide policy advancements of the past year “unprecedented.”

“They started doing their jobs last year,” Remmu said of state lawmakers.

Still, no one believes the work is done.

“I would say the 12 bills that passed and were signed by the governor have really attacked police accountability at different angles,” said Maya Manus, the advocacy organizer of the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle. “Now, I think it is on the community, as well as local jurisdictions and lawmakers, to make sure those are implemented.”

In addition to passing police accountability legislation, state lawmakers enacted a sweeping cap-and-trade policy that included commitments to environmental justice, along with tax reform legislation. All of those will benefit people of color, Remmu said.

Many of these proposals, such as a capital gains tax aimed at high earners, had been discussed in the Legislature for years, but repeatedly failed to advance.

For many, there’s a lingering sense that change shouldn’t have taken this long.

“Everything we did, it felt like, ‘Why didn’t we get this done years ago?’ ” said state Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, who was elected last fall and now chairs the Legislature’s Black Members Caucus.

At the same time, Taylor said, “we still recognize that 400 years of systemic racism cannot be undone in one legislative session.”



Things that changed

State Rep. Jesse Johnson, D-Federal Way, said the Legislature approached bills differently in 2021 than in the past.

For one, law enforcement groups weren’t playing a leading role in conversations about how to reform policing, as they often had before.

Instead, people of color and families of people shot and killed by police were at the forefront of those conversations, Johnson said. Law enforcement groups were brought in several months later.

That approach is one reason lawmakers were able to take big steps to beef up the process for decertifying officers, despite concerns from police unions. In the end, Senate Bill 5051 broadened the lists of offenses that would lead to an officer’s decertification, while adding more nonlaw enforcement personnel to the state commission that makes those decisions. Police groups thought the bill put too much power in the hands of the State Criminal Justice Training Commission, instead of leaving certain decisions in the hands of local departments and police labor unions.

Also this year, the Legislature approved restrictions on police shooting at moving vehicles, limits on the use of tear gas and a ban on no-knock warrants. A no-knock warrant is what police used to enter the home of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, last March, killing her in the process. Taylor’s fatal shooting by police was another loss of life that fueled last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Johnson said he thinks those policies wouldn’t have passed without the furor inspired by George Floyd’s murder and the killing of Breonna Taylor inside her home.

“When the George Floyd moment happened, that was a real line in the sand,” agreed state Rep. April Berg, D-Everett.