BIPOC Pride event gets support after 'reparations fee' complaint

“There are people weighing in on this topic … who are LOUD and WRONG about the idea that people are forced to pay or that this fee is anything other than a consensual transaction/donation from folks who support our community and our event,” the group wrote in an email in response to an inquiry from Crosscut.

Secondly, there’s no race test to attend for free. Third, the event has always had a “reparations fee” for white people, which helps offset the cost of the event.

“There is no race police that exists to check 23andMe genealogy results or skin color test ROFL,” the group wrote.

For the second year in a row, Taking B(l)ack Pride will feature performers, food, art and emotional support as a safe space for trans Black and brown people. The event, which takes place at Jimi Hendrix Park in the Central District, is being organized by local groups Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network, Queer the Land and the Alphabet Alliance of Color.

Local and national coverage of the pricing structure has led to hate mail and threats against the event, though local LGBTQ groups have rallied behind it.

The event faced a backlash after local and conservative commentators started covering Capitol Hill Pride co-directors Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson’s complaint against the fee, asking the city to investigate it as “a possible ethics and elections violation.”

“We consider this reverse discrimination in its (worst) form,” LeFevre and Lipson’s letter to the city read.

The Seattle Human Rights Commission initially dismissed the complaint, and publicly posted its response.

“[W]e would like to urge you to examine the very real social dynamics and ramifications of this issue. Black trans and queer people are among the most marginalized and persecuted peoples within the LGBTQIAS+ community,” the letter read.

“We would like to recommend, if possible, that you educate yourself on the harm it may cause Seattle’s BIPOC community in your pursuit of a free ticket to an event that is not expressly meant for you and your entertainment.”

However, the city’s Office of Civil Rights told Crosscut this week it is treating LeFevre and Lipson’s letter as an open and formal complaint, and declined to comment further.