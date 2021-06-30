As the first major American city to hit a 70% vaccination rate for residents 12 years old or older, Seattle had already started opening up, and folks have been slowly coming out of isolation and returning to some prepandemic routines.

Letha Penhale of Columbia City started her reopening day with a workout in Genessee Park. “I’m looking forward to gyms being open all the way, doing stuff with friends and family again and not having to wear a mask all the time,” she says, finishing her calisthenics along the edge of the football field.

Over in Beacon Hill, Karla Castro, a barista at The Station, is spending her morning serving coffee. "I can't wait to go into restaurants again with no masks," Castro says. "And dancing! I miss dancing so much. Getting to listen to electronic music on the rooftop at Monkey Loft in SoDo is definitely going to happen soon."

Christine Fernandez taught a pod of young children remotely over the past year. "I hope that people's spirits lighten up and they start feeling safe enough to move on from the pandemic mindset,” she says, while playing fetch with Violet, her silver lab, at a dog park in Columbia City. “This season is such a wonderful time to restart, and we get to do that now.”