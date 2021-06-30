As the first major American city to hit a 70% vaccination rate for residents 12 years old or older, Seattle had already started opening up, and folks have been slowly coming out of isolation and returning to some prepandemic routines.
Letha Penhale of Columbia City started her reopening day with a workout in Genessee Park. “I’m looking forward to gyms being open all the way, doing stuff with friends and family again and not having to wear a mask all the time,” she says, finishing her calisthenics along the edge of the football field.
Over in Beacon Hill, Karla Castro, a barista at The Station, is spending her morning serving coffee. "I can't wait to go into restaurants again with no masks," Castro says. "And dancing! I miss dancing so much. Getting to listen to electronic music on the rooftop at Monkey Loft in SoDo is definitely going to happen soon."
Christine Fernandez taught a pod of young children remotely over the past year. "I hope that people's spirits lighten up and they start feeling safe enough to move on from the pandemic mindset,” she says, while playing fetch with Violet, her silver lab, at a dog park in Columbia City. “This season is such a wonderful time to restart, and we get to do that now.”
At Guy's Barber & Style Shop on The Ave in the University District, on "reopening" day in Washington state, June 30, 2021, Rick Linder talks with Ward Morrison, a customer since he attended the University of Washington in 1989. Linder, who has worked at Guy's for over 45 years, says he had to close for three months at the beginning of the pandemic, but that it's gotten busier in recent months as more customers have gotten vaccinated. He says business on The Ave is still slower because the UW switched to online only classes because of the pandemic, and now most students are out for the summer. "Fortunately they're going to allow students in the fall. I'm looking forward to students getting back," he said. (Lindsey Wasson for Crosscut)
Christine Fernandez plays fetch with her 1-year-old silver lab, Violet, at Genesee Dog Park in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. "I hope that people's spirits lighten up and they start feeling safe enough to move on from the pandemic mindset," says Fernandez. She contracted COVID-19 and knows how scary it can be. "I isolated away from my kids for three weeks in March of 2020, and spent another five weeks inside my home having no contact with the outside world." Her teenage children did not get sick, and they've been able to navigate the pandemic while bringing a new pet into the family. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)