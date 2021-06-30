News

Photos: Seattle reopens as pandemic restrictions finally lift

 On the first day without COVID-19 restrictions, Crosscut photographers document what reopening means for Seattleites

by / June 30, 2021

Karla Castro, a barista at The Station in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood, hands a drink order to Kristi Foutz, who moved to the neighborhood recently from Everett and loves visiting this well-loved neighborhood spot owned by BIPOC entrepreneurs. Foutz, a local nurse who is on maternity leave, is excited about being out more and eating inside restaurants with friends. "My husband is not vaccinated yet, so in those situations I will still push for outdoor seating," Foutz says. "He's just not ready yet and wants to continue following the information out there, I'm being gentle about it and continuing to provide him with credible sources that will help him make that decision for himself." (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

It’s here. Today is the day all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted across Washington state. That means for the first time since March 2020, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, music venues, museums and other businesses won’t have to operate under state-mandated capacity limits or social distancing requirements (though businesses can still choose to set their own rules). It also means we can start to envision what a new normal might look like.

As the first major American city to hit a 70% vaccination rate for residents 12 years old or older, Seattle had already started opening up, and folks have been slowly coming out of isolation and returning to some prepandemic routines.

Letha Penhale of Columbia City started her reopening day with a workout in Genessee Park. “I’m looking forward to gyms being open all the way, doing stuff with friends and family again and not having to wear a mask all the time,” she says, finishing her calisthenics along the edge of the football field.

Over in Beacon Hill, Karla Castro, a barista at The Station, is spending her morning serving coffee. "I can't wait to go into restaurants again with no masks," Castro says. "And dancing! I miss dancing so much. Getting to listen to electronic music on the rooftop at Monkey Loft in SoDo is definitely going to happen soon."

Christine Fernandez taught a pod of young children remotely over the past year. "I hope that people's spirits lighten up and they start feeling safe enough to move on from the pandemic mindset,” she says, while playing fetch with Violet, her silver lab, at a dog park in Columbia City. “This season is such a wonderful time to restart, and we get to do that now.” 

Slow-moving northbound traffic on Interstate 5 on June 30, 2021, in Seattle. (Jovelle Tamayo for Crosscut)

At Guy's Barber & Style Shop on The Ave in the University District, on "reopening" day in Washington state, June 30, 2021, Rick Linder talks with Ward Morrison, a customer since he attended the University of Washington in 1989. Linder, who has worked at Guy's for over 45 years, says he had to close for three months at the beginning of the pandemic, but that it's gotten busier in recent months as more customers have gotten vaccinated. He says business on The Ave is still slower because the UW switched to online only classes because of the pandemic, and now most students are out for the summer. "Fortunately they're going to allow students in the fall. I'm looking forward to students getting back," he said. (Lindsey Wasson for Crosscut)

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to a Seattle Times front page referencing the end of most coronavirus restrictions at Guy's Barber & Style Shop on The Ave on "reopening" day in Seattle, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Lindsey Wasson for Crosscut)

Commuters on a northbound Link light rail train on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Seattle. (Jovelle Tamayo for Crosscut)

Christine Fernandez plays fetch with her 1-year-old silver lab, Violet, at Genesee Dog Park in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. "I hope that people's spirits lighten up and they start feeling safe enough to move on from the pandemic mindset," says Fernandez. She contracted COVID-19 and knows how scary it can be. "I isolated away from my kids for three weeks in March of 2020, and spent another five weeks inside my home having no contact with the outside world." Her teenage children did not get sick, and they've been able to navigate the pandemic while bringing a new pet into the family. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)