Tow truck drivers facing deadly risk beg PNW travelers to slow down

He was about to put her SUV on his flatbed to take it off the freeway and change the tire somewhere safe when a passing vehicle plowed into him.

“I’m pinned between two cars. I don’t know what’s happening,” Rios said. “But I’m feeling the hottest burning sensation. In my mind, it’s not real, it felt like a movie. And I’m being pushed across the ground.”

These days, his buddies are reluctant to ask what happened. They don’t want to pry. He says he can’t get the memories out of his head. They come in flashes. It’s loud. He’s angry about being hit, confused because he can’t seem to stand up and exasperated that cars continue rushing by.

Someone takes a belt and ties it around what’s left of his leg.

Today, he doesn’t handle loud noises well.

“It’s the boom,” he said, “the impact.”

But Rios wants to tell his story, because he wants drivers to slow down and pay attention when they pass a tow truck.

Five months later, state police are still investigating the crash, and Rios is adjusting to life with a prosthetic leg, relearning how to do basic things like driving and playing with his son. “Mentally, physically, emotionally ... I’m dealing with it,” he said.

This story was originally published at Oregon Public Broadcasting on June 16, 2021.