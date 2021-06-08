WA middle schoolers get vaccinated as districts expand access

After a year of distance and hybrid learning, families statewide have been lining up their middle and high school students for the COVID-19 shot since emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was expanded on May 10 to children as young as 12. So far it’s the only vaccine to be approved for children ages 12 to 15. Since Washington state expanded availability on May 13, more than 109,000 Washington residents 12 to 15 have received the vaccine.

Early demand has been strong. Statewide, 28.4% of 12- to 15-year-olds have started the process of vaccination for COVID-19, and about 41% of those 16 to 17, most of whom have been eligible since April, have had at least one shot. Nationwide about 22% of people 12 to 15 and about 37% of those 16 to 17 have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unlike with other vaccinations, such as for measles and whooping cough, school districts won’t be requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for attendance in the fall. The Washington State Board of Health won’t consider making it a requirement until a vaccine has been both fully licensed by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an advisory body to the CDC. All of the current COVID-19 vaccines in circulation in the U.S. have only emergency approval.

The push to vaccinate comes as the CDC reports that the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in children 12 to 17 nationwide has risen, with 204 patients in that age group hospitalized since January. That’s an increase since the start of the pandemic.

The effort also comes as the state pushes schools to have full, in-person classes in the fall.