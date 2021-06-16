Washington's class of 2021 graduates with a degree in resilience

‘Having to relearn how to learn again’

“It was simultaneously the weirdest year I've ever had, while also being probably one of the best years I've ever had,” said graduating Auburn HIgh School senior Jacob Hutchens.

“This year,” he said, “has been just me constantly having to learn how to adapt, and kind of having to relearn how to learn again, without the structure of school. And just all those basic needs that get met while you're in a building, and you're kind of being told where to go. And all of a sudden, you get transitioned to ‘alone in my room all day.’ ”

For Jacob, transferring to Auburn High School in his junior year had finally provided some stability after moving between several schools since freshman year.

Senior Jacob Hutchens, 18, holds a mask while posing for a portrait outside Auburn High School on June 11, 2021. Hutchens, who is headed to Whitworth University in Spokane, says he plans to go into law and perhaps become a judge.

“And then that's when COVID hit,” he said. “I remember being in my AP U.S. history class. And my teacher was just like, ‘So yeah, we're not going to be coming back to school for the next 10 weeks.’ ”

“And at first, I was like, no way. We're gonna have a big break. And I could just, you know, hang out at home,” he said.

That got old quickly.

“I love working with my hands. I need to be on my feet and kind of get my blood pumping in the morning so that I can be ready to go for whatever I have to do next. And so I didn't have that anymore, right,” he said. “I had the gym, I had friends to talk to, and I was doing welding and woodshop, and I was taking all my AP classes. And it was doing really well. And then all of that kind of got taken away from me.”

His grades and his mood suffered as the pandemic wore on.