“We have homicide and sexual assault cases that will be going out three, four years after they were filed,” said Rogers, presiding judge of King County Superior Court. “And people will have been incarcerated, waiting for trial for all of that time. People who are the family of homicide victims will have been waiting that whole time for closure. Victims of child sexual assault cases, they actually will grow up during the time their case is pending, which is just appalling.”

Through the course of the pandemic, much of the criminal legal system has ground to a halt, the usual gush of court cases and plea deals slowing to a drip. With in-person trials out of the question for most of 2020 and into 2021, cases have languished. Even those unlikely to ever go to trial have snagged; without the pressure of a looming trial date, attorneys are far less likely to settle out of a court.

Down the road, Seattle Municipal Court, which handles misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors, also faces a pileup. Attorneys handling between 400 and 500 cases have reported being ready for trial but with nowhere for the cases to be heard, according to Josh Sattler, the court’s chief clerk. Roughly the same number are in predisposition, meaning the court is facing a backlog of about 900 cases. Normally Seattle Municipal Court has no backlog.

“Pre-COVID, if you said, ‘Hey, I'm ready for trial,’ it would probably be set out six to eight weeks,” said Sattler. “Whereas you look at right now, we're going to set some cases out 12 to 14 weeks, probably.” For cases that are just entering the system, the wait could be longer.

Normally, the court could run about four trials per week — but with social distancing measures still in place, that’s currently closer to two. Unlike King County courts, which could bring in extra judges, the city’s municipal code restricts the Seattle court to seven, Sattler said. In-person trials could scale up to 100% capacity sometime this summer, but even if it does, said Sattler, conservatively “it'll take us years to come out of this.”

The backlog in the legal system does not end with the courts. Prosecutors’ offices have mounting caseloads of their own. King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg told Crosscut last month that his office has twice the number of pending felony cases as usual.

“We usually have about 3,200 of those before the pandemic. Now we're at about 6,500 and we've got another 3,000 cases that could be filed that are waiting to be reviewed,” Satterberg said. “That's what keeps me up at night,” he added.

Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes said that at the beginning of April his office had a backlog of 2,200 cases waiting to be filed — a whole separate queue than those cases sitting at the courts’ doorsteps because they haven’t even begun to make their way through the system. Kelly Harris, chief of the criminal division in the City Attorney’s Office, said normal is usually closer to the high hundreds.

That backlog is less the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and more due to attorneys going on leave, Harris said.

“I'll probably hit a record number of kids born in the criminal division in the last year,” he said. “I'm always one or two people down, which means I'm always one or two people short.”

Even as COVID cases continue to drop in King County, and Washington readies itself for a full reopening later this month, the impact of the shutdowns on criminal cases will linger. Options for finding a path out are limited. Some are advocating a rethinking of the entire system, an outgrowth of last summer’s protests. The overall footprint of jails and judges have shrunk during the pandemic and some would like to see it remain that way.

But it’s unclear how far the programs that currently exist can reach, especially when many of the backlogged cases are for violent offenses.

“You know, I know this is an old, overused phrase, but it is absolutely true that justice delayed is justice denied,” said Rogers.

For one woman, the slow pace of a case involving her daughter clung to her for more than a year.

Note: Reporting further down in this story explains how pandemic backlogs have affected a sexual abuse case. Some readers may find it upsetting.