For international students, pandemic took online learning to extremes

Washington state is a hub for international students, ranking 11th in 2020 among the states in the number of international students, according to the Institute of International Education. Even during the pandemic, the institute found, over 26,000 international students were attending Washington universities. More than a third came from China, and large numbers were from Vietnam, India and South Korea.

Like Chen, many international students had to adjust to extraordinary time differences to attend their online classes while code switching between English and their mother tongue. It was largely on their shoulders to push through the unprecedented challenges brought by the pandemic.

Because of the time difference, American online classes ended up taking place in the predawn hours in Asia. International students had no choice but to set a sleep schedule from morning to afternoon, and socialize, exercise and study as the sky gradually darkened.

Had he been in Seattle, Chen’s spring schedule would’ve been reasonably relaxed, with classes from 10:30 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. In Taiwan, though, that meant Chen was in class from 1:30 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To stay awake in class, Chen usually took a nap after dinner, then woke up at midnight to a dark house and sleeping family.

“I liked to take a shower to freshen myself before class, and I tried to be as quiet as possible to avoid waking my family,” Chen said. “It was funny because preparing to go to school was like [being] a sneaky thief.”

Luckily, he said, he had a break at 3:20 a.m. that was long enough to make a cup of coffee.

“It really made my heart ache to see my son, who stayed up all night, was still in class when I went out to work in the morning,” Chen’s mother, Belinda Ye, recalled.

Despite the difficulties, international students still found positives during a difficult year. Chen recalled his life in Seattle, where basic living expenses amounted to $2,000 a month. He has saved money living at home, and, because the pandemic was under control in Taiwan well before the United States began reopening, he had chances to recreate with friends.