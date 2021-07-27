Poll: WA isn’t as optimistic as it was six months ago

Those numbers looked rosier in a poll released at the start of the year. In that Crosscut/Elway Poll, fielded in late December, 54% of people said they expected things to improve nationally, and only 40% saw things getting worse. Voters’ outlook for Washington state was also brighter in late December compared with July.

Pollster Stuart Elway said he expected people to be a little cheerier than this latest poll showed, considering pandemic restrictions are easing and the world is starting to open up.

But it’s possible people might have been feeling especially good at the end of last year, shortly after the release of new vaccines, only for their spirits to decline as the pandemic persisted, he said.

“I’m wondering if it’s partly the reemergence of the Delta variant, and people thinking, 'Oh my God, are we going back into this again?’ ” Elway said. ”That would dash people’s hopes.”

In their responses to the poll, people said the pandemic was a factor in their optimism, but they also mentioned concerns about the economy and national politics.

As more people get the vaccines, vaccine hesitancy appears to be dwindling, the new poll suggests.

In April, 19% of poll respondents said they wouldn’t get the vaccine, while 10% were undecided.

This month, those who won’t get the vaccine made up only 13% of poll respondents, while only 4% said they were undecided.

In the latest poll, three out of four of the people surveyed said they either have been fully vaccinated (72%), are partially vaccinated (2%) or are scheduled to receive a dose of the vaccine (1%).