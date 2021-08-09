Pandemic and politics drive mass exodus of WA public health leaders

In July, a county council member critical of vaccines posted an email exchange on Facebook claiming Lautenbach’s department “has gotten too powerful and needs to be reined in.” The post, which has since been deleted, included a screenshot of an internal memo about funding for a program to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among 18- to 26-year-olds. The memo included Lautenbach’s cellphone number and direct email.

Lautenbach knew what would come next — a wave of angry emails claiming government overreach, accusations that she was running a “nanny state” and questions about the safety of vaccines. Her department received dozens of angry emails, one of which compared her to Hitler.

“It’s hard for me personally and professionally to be the recipient of misdirected anger and analogies like I’m Hitler and I’m trying to kill babies by pushing vaccine,” Lautenbach said. That weekend, she did something she never does: She turned off her cellphone and focused on her life outside of work.

The hardest time

Attacks similar to those Lautenbach experienced have been happening to public health workers across the country.

Lori Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, has been tracking hundreds of threats against public health workers and the agencies they represent. Freeman said the threats start at the top with the harassment of Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, his family and his children, and continue all the way down to the local level.

“It’s been the most challenging time for our health departments, not just because they’re trying to mitigate a terrible infectious disease and keep their communities safe, but because they’ve been targeted personally,” Freeman said.

While it’s easy to blame the anti-government vitriol on Donald Trump, and his rhetoric certainly added fuel to the fire, the former president merely tapped into a sentiment that was already on the rise, said Jeff Ketchel, executive director of the Washington State Public Health Association.

Ketchel said the growing resistance to public health actions dates back to a shift years ago from using educational approaches to fight chronic disease — like campaigns promoting healthy eating — to advocating for policy changes, like banning smoking in public parks. While officials see their actions as increasing public health, some in the community take new restrictions as evidence of a mounting assault on personal liberties.

“You set the stage for public health being an operative of the ‘nanny state,’ science being questionable and then, boom, let’s throw a pandemic on this society and let’s see what happens,” Ketchel said. “None of this is surprising for someone who’s worked for a while in public health.”

The backlash against public health measures during the pandemic has led state leaders elsewhere to enact new limits to the power of local health officials.

The Network for Public Health Law and the National Association of County & City Health Officials released a nationwide study in May that found 15 states had passed or were considering such measures, like a new law in Montana severely limiting public health actions that impact local businesses. In Washington state, Republican lawmakers proposed two bills that would have limited the power of health officials to impose restrictions during emergencies and given the state Legislature greater oversight power. Both bills failed.

Kathleen Hoke, a regional director with the Network for Public Health Law, said the pandemic has put public health workers in the spotlight, and public health efforts under a microscope.

“When we were anonymous, we wished people understood what we did,” said Hoke, who also heads the Legal Resource Center for Public Health Policy at the University of Maryland’s Carey School of Law. “Now everyone understands what we do and they’re all up in our business.”

But Hoke said all the attention could swing public opinion back in favor of public health workers. She pointed to a project at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health called, “We Stand With Public Health: A Call to Action,” which is working to expose and stop harassment of the public health workforce.

“We do think there are good stories to tell coming out of this as well,” Hoke said.

Hoke offered examples of state legislation, like a new law in Colorado to increase protection of public health workers from threats and political influence. In Washington, state lawmakers took steps this year to depoliticize public health in the wake of high-profile firing of a public health officer in Spokane and a failed attempt by members of the Pierce County Council to dissolve their health department. Legislation that goes into effect next summer requires that health care workers and community members — people who are not elected officials — hold at least half the seats on every health district board.

Vaccination efforts met with resistance

In addition to political pressures from above, many local public health leaders are facing resistance from their community and, in some cases, their own health board.

In Asotin County, on the southeastern edge of Washington, health district Administrator Brady Woodbury found that several doctors in town were speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccines and publishing editorials in local news outlets raising questions about vaccine safety.

As Woodbury was fighting that message with the help of pro-vaccine doctors, he also faced the challenge of conflicting messages from Lewiston, Idaho, the area’s largest city, across the Snake River from Asotin County. While schools were closed on his side of the river, they were open in Idaho, where masking was minimal and sports seasons were in full swing.