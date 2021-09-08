How one WA school district boosts the crucial freshman year

Jazlin was one of 216 incoming students who came to the Mount Tahoma High School campus earlier this month to take part in Freshman Jumpstart. Activities included a clubs and sports fair with information tables on various school activities and a scavenger hunt that had students looking for school landmarks, such as the nurse’s office (hidden deep in the main office) and the skybridge that connects two wings of the school.

The emphasis at the annual event, which happens at all high schools in the Tacoma Public Schools, is not just about giving students a good start to their freshman year but also providing an additional tool to help them succeed in their four years of high school.

Students are introduced to their new high school campus, get information about clubs and sports, and meet people who can guide them in high school, such as their counselors. School officials in Tacoma and in many other districts across Washington have embraced the education research that shows what happens freshman year is directly linked to high school graduation.

“They get some familiarity,” school counselor Taylor Meyer said. “It’s a softer transition to getting back to school.”

Meyer, who gave a presentation on navigating the school’s counseling center, said the questions asked every year at Jumpstart are as basic as “Will I have a locker?” — and just get increasingly complicated from there.

But the queries hint at a larger question.

“They want to know, ‘What is the high school experience?’" Meyer said. "Like, ‘Can I make it?’”