PNW hiking and camping upended as wildfires force tough choices

Primed for fire

Generally, federal and state agencies close public lands near active fires to keep both visitors and firefighters safe. But this year, as firefighting resources have been stretched across numerous large fires, agencies have also made more preemptive closures.

The closures in California’s national forests, for example, came as the state was facing “record-level fuel and fire conditions” and “significantly limited” resources to attack and combat new fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said last week. They closed lands to limit the possibility of more fires and to keep responders safe as they responded to active fires.

California isn’t alone. Widespread drought has made much of Washington and Oregon prime for fire activity, said Ian Rickert, fire management planning specialist for the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest and Alaska regional offices.

As of Aug. 24, more than 2,900 fires totaling 909,358 acres had burned in Washington and Oregon, surpassing the 10-year average of 890,063 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Rickert said he expected the number of fires to exceed the 10-year average of 3,358 in the remaining weeks of the wildfire season.

George Geissler, state forester for the state Department of Natural Resources, said this year’s extremely dry conditions made fuel in the forests, such as needles or downed trees, more flammable.

“Any spark has a 100 percent chance of causing a fire,” Geissler said. “It's a matter of whether or not there's enough oxygen to pull it off.”

Such conditions have led to both numerous and large fires that have drained resources – from firefighters to helicopters dumping water at the flames, he said.

Typically, Washington state would get help from firefighters across the U.S. or even from abroad. But available firefighters have been limited because they were busy elsewhere, unable to travel due to pandemic restrictions or had to quarantine due to contact with positive coronavirus cases, Geissler said.

This year, the level of wildfire activity has been so high that responding agencies, both nationally and in the Northwest, have been at the highest level of fire preparedness for several weeks.

As several large fires raged through Washington state by late July, the state Department of Natural Resources decided to close all DNR lands in Eastern Washington. The state also issued a statewide burn ban, which prohibited campfires in state parks and forestlands.

Geissler said he knows the outdoors have been a respite for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the burn ban and land closures were probably disappointing to people grabbing a few restorative days in nature. Still, these widespread and preemptive closures came when other options were exhausted. They needed to do whatever they could to prevent any new fires from further taxing already limited resources, he said.

“We reach a point where it's unsafe and normal precautions don't work anymore,” Geissler said.