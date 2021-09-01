Vaccine-hesitant Washingtonians open up about their fears

It’s that slice of the populace — the 1 in 10 Americans who say they have yet to decide whether they’ll get vaccinated — that public health workers are targeting as the coronavirus surge packing hospitals threatens to reverse gains made since vaccines became widely available in the spring. A Crosscut/Elway Poll conducted in July found that 4% of Washington residents still straddled the fence on vaccination, but the number of Washingtonians saying they would never get vaccinated has been shrinking.

Justin Harris, 29, was among those ambivalent about vaccination. Odd as it sounds coming from an Army veteran with 13 tattoos, he doesn’t like needles. He also had concerns about the long-term effects of vaccination. The vaccines — drugs that are, in fact, tweaks on technology that was in development for more than a decade — struck him as too new. They felt rushed to him, and dangerous.

“I’m more of a ‘better safe than sorry’ person,” Harris said. “I really wanted to watch the news.”

The pandemic news is, of course, bad.

Like much of Washington state and the rest of the country, intensive care units at King County hospitals are full because of a surge of COVID patients, said Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, Public Health — Seattle & King County’s health officer. The easily transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 has been found in essentially all of the infections that have been analyzed, Duchin continued during a Friday press conference breaking down the latest statistics.

While vaccinated people can contract COVID, they’re far, far less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease, Duchin said. A Public Health analysis found vaccinated people are 67 times less likely to die of COVID and 37 times less likely to be hospitalized than people who are not fully vaccinated. About 82% of eligible King County residents are fully or partially vaccinated, according to state Department of Health records, and new vaccinations are on the rise after hitting a low in mid-July. Still, Duchin said the now-familiar COVID waves will continue until more residents are vaccinated.

“The status quo,” he said, “is not a good place for us to be.”

The rise in new infections and hospitalizations caught Harris’ attention, and changed the way he balanced the risks he perceived between vaccination and a COVID-19 infection. He plans to move to Savannah, Georgia, and the infection numbers in that state have him concerned.

Harris was among the six or so patients to receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine at a late August pop-up clinic in Kent. Kevy Wijaya, the certified nurse practitioner who gave Harris his shot, has been vaccinating people at community events and pop-up clinics for much of the year. Wijaya’s recent experience tracks with the national trend — the spread of COVID-19’s more-contagious variant is driving folks to get vaccinated.

The rush doesn’t come close to matching the interest seen when the vaccines first became available, Wijaya said, but the pop-up sites tend to draw a handful of people. The day before his Kent visit, Wijaya and his colleagues administered 32 vaccinations at a public housing project in White Center. They got no takers at all during a weekend visit to a community festival.

When he’s not out vaccinating, Wijaya is a primary care provider and medical director at Bellevue’s Stepping Stone Pediatrics. He said he spends much of his time at the clinic testing children for COVID. The number who are now testing positive is disconcerting.

“It’s just unheard of,” said Wijaya, describing a marked change from earlier in the pandemic, when infections in children were unusual.

The latest COVID wave hasn’t moved Veda Stram, an unvaccinated 75-year-old Camano Island resident. Stram, a longtime animal rights activist, said she doesn’t see the need. She leads a solitary life, wears a mask when she travels and has so far avoided COVID-19. She doesn’t believe assurances offered by the government or the vaccine manufacturers, and, when asked, couldn’t identify anything or anyone who might change her mind.

“With what we know about the drug companies and their greed and their fascist collusion with the government, I just don’t trust them,” Stram said. “I don’t trust the drug companies, I don’t trust the government. I’m not going to do it.”