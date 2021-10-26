Number of women in state policing remains low

As a national reckoning over law enforcement practices unfolds, research shows that women are less likely to use force, are named in fewer complaints and get better outcomes for some victims. Some state agencies are looking to recruit more women to change not only who is doing the policing, but also how their departments police.

“Over the past year I've seen a call for a different type of policing. We’ve seen a call for more communication, more empathy,” said Nikki Smith-Kea, an expert on gender equity in policing currently doing a fellowship with the Philadelphia Police Department. “As a profession, are we willing to recognize that having a difference in how we look might have a difference in how we operate?”

Policing experts attribute the low percentage of women overall to reasons that include stereotypes about the profession, the demands of training, patterns of sexism and harassment, and the perpetual lack of women to serve as mentors.

All states, except Hawaii, have a state policing force, often classified as a highway patrol. In some states, the department is primarily responsible for traffic stops. In others, the agencies also handle criminal cases from all over the state or provide backup to local agencies.

Stateline contacted every state policing agency; all but five provided demographic information. The Bureau of Justice Statistics is conducting another nationwide review of gender breakdown among state agencies, but the data might not be available for a couple of years, according to spokesperson Tannyr Watkins.

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts.

The data for Washington state showed that in 2000, 7% of sworn Washington state troopers were women, but that number had grown to 10% by 2021. Nationally, just 7% of sworn state troopers today are women, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. That number is a slight uptick from 2000, when the average female makeup of state police departments was 6%.

“Those are sobering numbers,” said Maureen McGough, the chief of staff of New York University’s School of Law’s Policing Project and a former senior policy adviser in the National Institute of Justice, which this year helped launch a national campaign to recruit more women in policing.

“We’ve known historically that state police agencies have fewer women,” McGough said. “I am surprised to see that the numbers haven’t increased all that much since the last census.”

Meanwhile, most agencies say they want to hire women and have long tried. Although a few told Stateline they don't have recruiting efforts targeted at women, many more said they are making changes to bring more women on board.

“To better reflect the communities we serve, we need to continue hiring and retaining a diverse membership,” said Vermont State Police Capt. Julie Scribner in an interview.

“Women, troopers of color, LGBTQ troopers — that’s the makeup of our communities,” Scribner said. “The makeup of our department is probably 85% straight, white men. That’s not the makeup of the population of Vermont.”

The benefits

Until recently, the women who worked for the North Dakota Highway Patrol had to follow a few rules: Hair had to be in a bun. No fingernail polish allowed.

Those rules have been loosened to try to add women to the current count: seven of 158 troopers.

One of those women is Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse. This year, she became the second woman in the agency to be promoted above trooper. Now the 32-year-old is helping lead the charge to bring more women to the ranks.

“Some of the issues we see in law enforcement right now, I think women can help change a lot of that,” Clawson Huibregtse said in a recent interview.

Around 2014, she finished her master's degree in cultural anthropology and was thinking about joining the military.

“There was a rise in headlines and issues between minority groups and police. And I took issue with that,” Clawson Huibregtse said. “I decided, ‘Well, I think I’m capable of becoming a cop. I want to fix that issue from the inside out.’ ”

Clawson Huibregtse said she has found that people relate to her differently than they do to her male colleagues, almost as if they see her as a sister or mother. That helps her in her work: She’s had staff at a jail ask her how she got a man with a violent history into handcuffs, for example.

“Female officers have to use force, that happens all the time,” Clawson Huibregtse said, “but we have a different perspective and a different way of de-escalating situations than sometimes males do.”

A study of the Chicago Police Department published this year in the journal Science found that female officers use less force than male officers. Female officers also are less likely to be the subject of citizen complaints, according to a 2008 study published in the Law Enforcement Executive Forum.

Other research also shows that women are more skilled at assessing the policing needs of diverse communities and get better outcomes for victims of sexual assault.

“For all of those reasons, it’s important to have women as part of the workforce,” said Kym Craven, executive director of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives. “Our country’s demographics is half women. To not have that reflected in policing is passe. We need to come up with the times. This is a job that women can do.”

But getting more women on board isn’t easy.