WA apple growers bank on new varieties to boost consumption

Some 70 apple varieties are grown in Washington, according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association. More than 30 are listed on the Washington Apple Commission website.

Most are grown in small quantities, mainly due to having a small exclusive producer base, so they are available seasonally only for a few months. Just a handful of varieties are produced in enough volume to be available year-round.

The number of varieties offered in your local grocery store varies. At Northwest chain Fred Meyer that’s about seven to 14 types of conventional apples, plus additional varieties of organic ones, according to Tom Brandt, sales manager for produce, meat and seafood at the retail chain, which is part of Kroger.

Here are some of the apples you might see at your local store or fruit stand.

Gala

The year-round apple is now the top volume variety in the state and the only one that makes up more than 20% of the statewide crop. The apple is pink orange and considered sweet but mild flavored.

Honeycrisp

The apple, produced at the University of Minnesota, has been a consumer darling in the past several years. It is expected to rank behind just Gala and Red Delicious in volume in this year’s statewide crop. The apple has generated buzz for its crisp texture and sweet flavor. Many new varieties have been bred from this variety.

Fuji

The sweet and juicy apple has been in the top five in volume for at least two decades. Fuji is harvested later in the fall compared with others, but is available year-round.

Granny Smith

The green variety remains popular for its tart taste, making it a favorite for bakers. The apple is available year-round.

Red Delicious

The once-dominant apple made up about 60% of the apples grown in Washington state in the past. Today, Red Delicious is second behind Gala in volume, but most of the crop is now exported. The bright red variety has a mild, sweet flavor.

Cripps Pink

The variety, developed in Australia, is also sold as Pink Lady. The apple, which is bright pink over a yellow background, has a sweet-tart flavor. It is expected to be among the top six in volume this season and is available much of the year.

Golden Delicious

The Golden Delicious has seen a considerable decline in production in recent years, going from 15.4% of the statewide crop in 2000 to just under 4% for this crop year. Still, that’s enough apples to be available in stores much of the year. The yellow apple is unique in color but expected to drop off as other similar colored apples take over the market. The apple has a mild, sweet flavor and a juicy and crisp texture.

Cosmic Crisp

The Washington state response to Honeycrisp was in development for two decades before its commercial launch in 2019. A new crop launches in November, allowing time for the apples to develop flavors in storage. Like the Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp has a sweet and juicy flavor and a crunchy texture.

Opal

The yellow-flesh apple is seasonal, sold from November through June. The apple has a sweet and tasty flair and promises no browning.

SugarBee

This apple is identified by its honeycomb-shaped label. The variety has been around for several years and is available from October through May. This Honeycrisp-parent apple has what is described as a sugary sweet flavor with notes of honey, caramel and molasses.

Autumn Glory

The apple is sweet and juicy and has notes of cinnamon and caramel. It is available from October to June (until March for organic).

Rave

The apple, developed at the University of Minnesota, stands out for its early season. The juicy apple is available in August, well before the first Honeycrisp is available in stores.

Jazz

The apple has its roots in New Zealand but made its way to the U.S. via an exclusive group of Washington state growers. The apple has a tangy-sweet flavor. With its global grower base, the apple is available year-round, but the season for Washington Jazz apples is October through June.