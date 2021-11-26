Infrastructure legislation could open doors to women in building trades

Tradeswomen groups are also calling for updates to and greater enforcement of existing rules, such as a decades-old order that federal contractors strive to ensure that 6.9% of work hours on projects be completed by women.

“The percentages of people of color and women are going up and there’s a greater attention to equity, but we definitely need the federal government’s attention to bring that all to scale,” said Connie Ashbrook, co-chair of the National Taskforce on Tradeswomen’s Issues, a coalition of groups and individuals that advocate for females in the trades.

Ashbrook and others also point to pockets of success in diversifying the trades. In Oregon, 8% of apprentices are female, twice the national average. The state allocates one half of one percent of its federal transportation dollars to preparing women and people of color for highway construction jobs, a funding model that could be replicated elsewhere.

Oregon Tradeswomen, a Portland nonprofit, runs a program to encourage workers to speak up against bullying and harassment, as well as a pre-apprenticeship program to recruit and prepare women for construction. Groups like this, which try to boost women from low-wage jobs into the well-paid, unionized work of construction, could be expanded with federal dollars.

Kelly Kupcak, executive director of Oregon Tradeswomen, said the organization has seen a surge in interest during the pandemic from workers fleeing fields like hospitality, restaurants and retail.

Amanda Tzeo is one.

Tzeo completed the group’s pre-apprenticeship program this past summer. Like many young people, she had set off for college — in her case, Portland State University — before realizing it wasn’t for her and dropping out. At her high school in Beaverton, Oregon, “they never talked about the trades,” she said. “They were really adamant about college.”

Oregon Tradeswomen is one of a handful of groups around the country that work to bring more women into the building trades. *****LOOKS LIKE A STRAY LINE; THE FIRST SENTENCE, TOO??****Credit: Image provided by Oregon Tradeswomen

After leaving Portland State, Tzeo found work at Jamba Juice, making $13 an hour. Then she had a daughter in March 2020 and decided to stay home for a time. “It wasn’t worth being away from her, missing out on her growth, for $13 an hour,” she said. But being an electrician would give her the chance to support her family while doing work she enjoys, Tzeo said.

Trejo, the steamfitter, has found ways around the child care challenges that stop many women from entering the trades. With her apprenticeship wages, she can pay a salary to her mother, who lives with the family, to help care for her and her husband’s kids.

During Trejo’s first two years of the apprenticeship, she worked almost entirely with men. It wasn’t until her third year that she began to run across more women on job sites. But she and the 40 or so females in her union of roughly 4,000 people have also connected via a women’s committee they formed two years ago to support one another and intervene in cases of harassment or bullying.

Trejo turned to the committee when she wanted support asking her supervisors to release her from work on time so she wouldn’t run late to her apprenticeship class. The rules and power dynamics of apprenticeships are complicated, she said, and the committee “takes away the discomfort of having to approach someone yourself.”

Since Trejo started in the trade five years ago, the rate of retirements has picked up, she said. It used to be that one or two workers retired each month; now it’s closer to 10. That turnover, combined with new trades jobs generated by the infrastructure bill, could finally knock the door open to women. Said Trejo: “It’s definitely more welcoming among the newer generation.”

This story about women in construction trades was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for our higher education newsletter.