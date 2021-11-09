The real costs of child care in America

Child care in Washington state and in the U.S. is a broken economic system, according to providers and other experts. The pieces just don’t fit, despite small and large efforts to fix the problem.

Even care that meets only minimum licensing standards is too expensive for many parents, yet child care providers cannot pay their workers a living wage. The providers cannot raise prices because if they do, they will lose customers. They cannot reduce their work force — which makes up 60% or more of their budget — because laws and the realities of caring for small children mean that they must keep ratios of workers to children low.

So the parents struggle, many child care workers do not make enough money to take care of their own families without government assistance, and providers scrape by or close their doors.

A lot of attention has been paid to the problem recently, in both Washington state and Washington, D.C., but many experts think the changes are still not enough. They look to places like Finland, where quality child care is heavily subsidized and generous paid parental leave is available. The results: high enrollment in preschool and strong educational outcomes.

InvestigateWest is a Seattle-based nonprofit newsroom producing journalism for the common good. Learn more and sign up to receive alerts about future stories at http://www.invw.org/newsletters/.

In contrast, states in the U.S. provide far less funding and face other constraints, forcing difficult trade-offs related to child care: “Do you give money to the single mom working, or the parent looking for training? Do you have lower-quality care for more children, or better quality for fewer children?” asked Gina Adams, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization.

Experts say that while the profit or loss margins are still razor-thin in the child care industry, there are things that can be done within the current system to help, like shared business services for child care providers, free or subsidized use of real estate and subsidized health insurance for child care workers.

Can the public and private sectors do enough to “reinvent” the current market, or will federal and state governments have to radically shift how and to what extent they fund child care?