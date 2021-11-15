Yakima Valley plastics industry is seeking to replace ... plastics

Requiring more products to have increased recycled plastic content is aimed at creating more uses for the plastic Washingtonians drop in recycling bins, said Alli Kingfisher, plastic policy specialist for the state Department of Ecology, which is implementing the law .

The law also looks to reduce the use of plastic. Restaurants and food-service businesses are instructed to give single-use service ware, such as plastic utensils, only by request, starting next year. Beginning in 2023 and through 2024, the state will ban the sale and distribution of items made with polystyrene, which is often sold under the Styrofoam brand. That ban will start with nonfood items, such as packaging peanuts and then extend to food containers and recreational coolers.

Kingfisher said the timeline aims to give manufacturers time to make changes. With food containers, they also need to make sure new products meet food safety standards.

Time is also needed to develop technology that best meets the new regulations.

“There’s definitely a two-way education taking place between Ecology and producers,” she said. “Our approach is to have a conversation on setting up the program (and) how we can make it easier to meet the requirements that are stated in the law.”

State officials hope the new plastics law will enable it to work toward several sustainability benchmarks, including having 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025. The state also wants all packaging to contain at least 20% post-consumer recycled material by that year.

The state of Washington is part of the U.S. Plastics Pact, which recently set these benchmarks for 2025:

• Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025.

• 100% of plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

• Undertake actions to recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging.

• Average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging should be at least 30%.

Those who join the pact, known as activators, commit to incorporating practices in their operations to meet the pact’s goals. Reports on how the consortium, which is led by the Recycling Partnership and the World Wildlife Fund, is doing on these benchmarks will be published early next year.

The U.S. Plastics Pact, led by the Recycling Partnership and the World Wildlife Fund, is part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Plastics Pact network , a broad global network of similar collaboratives looking to tackle the plastics issue.

The goal is to encourage those involved to work toward those goals despite challenges, including the availability of recycled materials and issues with the current recycling and composting infrastructure.

“What can we do, given all these problems?” Lightfoot Svendsen said. “And not use them as excuses?”

Lightfoot Svendsen said the pact is a way for businesses to get ahead of regulation.

A study outlining plastics management recommendations in Washington state discusses the importance of an “extended producer responsibility” policy. There, producers will be held responsible for minimizing environmental impacts at every stage — from design to care at the product’s end of life.

“They’ll be forced to at some point,” she said. “It’s more financially feasible to start planning now. They need to be aware of what’s coming in the future so they can start that transition.”