2021: The year in photos in Washington state

This year was a roller coaster of uncertainty. The spring brought mass vaccinations and summer a renewed sense of hope and optimism, only to be dashed weeks later as new variants reared their heads and spread across the world.

We recorded the ways families adapted to celebrate life's events, big and small at a time when the scarcity of connection made it all the more precious.

We showed how Washingtonians learned to exist, and sometimes thrive, in their new normal, fighting to preserve the things that are most important to them as the pandemic shifted and focused our priorities.

We witnessed the effects of climate change. We graduated with you and danced with you. We prayed and canceled plans and channeled our fears and hopes into art.

These are the photographs that resonated with us. We hope they help you remember that, yes, this was this year.