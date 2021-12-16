Bellevue student raises awareness of teen dating violence

Rights and responsibilities

Patel of the National Women’s Law Center said that under the federal Title IX law, schools and school districts are required to ensure that students retain access to their education when they don’t feel safe because of sexual harassment.

“Under Title IX, they have a civil rights obligation to preserve and protect her [Su's] access to education. That is something that the school should have taken very seriously,” Patel said.

What gets complicated is that the aftermath of these relationships also follows the students to school, even if the alleged abuse happens off campus.

How Su’s situation unfolded could have a detrimental effect on other students in a similar position, Patel said. She believes what happened to Su could have a chilling effect and discourage other students from coming forward to seek protection from their abusers.

She added that Title IX not only protects the rights of the student who reports the abuse, but also protects the due process rights of the student facing the allegation and does not assume the person’s guilt. And it requires that both students retain equitable access to school.

Feeling unsafe at school can affect a student’s ability to learn and participate in school activities, she said, adding that schools have a role whether or not the alleged abuse happened on campus.

“They are the ones who can change class schedules to ensure the survivor feels safe,” she said. ”They are the ones who can take those actions, and they are required to just like other civil rights laws.”

In an interview earlier this month, Su said that despite her personal consequences, she would still choose to speak up.

“I don’t regret making my report, even if I don’t feel it was handled the best it could be, I’m grateful that at least I said something,” she said.

“I think a big issue with the way that things happened for most people is a lack of empathy,” she added. “I’m talking about just plain human empathy [that] I don’t feel that has been shown.”

Last week, after the appeals hearing on her expulsion, Su was allowed to return to Newport High School under certain restrictions. She said the restrictions required her to stay away from her ex-boyfriend; barred her from participating in after-school activities; kept her expulsion on her school record, which would be seen if she applied to colleges; and required her to drop the choir class.

She said the last one was at the request of her ex-boyfriend.

“He quote-unquote ‘felt threatened,’” she said this week. She left the class that she had enjoyed since the fourth grade.

She noted the irony that the district granted his request to have her removed, after they had declined her request to remove him from the class. She said she was upset before, but not as much as when she found out he got his request granted within a day.