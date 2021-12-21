Seattle agency tries to help adoptees get answers to their questions

'We walked away with nothing'

One of Amara’s ethics advisers, Carole VandenBos, is acutely aware of adoptions’ troubled legacy of secrets because of her own past.

In an interview, the 84-year-old described the only sex education she received growing up was her mother telling her to be a “good girl.”

So in 1957, when she fell “head over heels” in love with her then-boyfriend and the couple conceived, she felt she had to place her son for adoption, she said, “so as not to bring shame to my family.”

Instead, she was left with emptiness and regret. Like many women at the time, VandenBos received no birth certificate nor any other proof of the child she had given up: “We walked away with nothing. They said goodbye. You relinquished that child,” she said. “Then it’s, ‘We don’t want to talk to you again. Case closed.’ ”

Official recording of live births and parentage in the U.S. began in the early 20th century. But the new government record presented a new issue for those times: how to hide evidence on birth certificates that the mothers were unwed and the births were, in the terminology of the times, “illegitimate.”

By 1941, roughly half of U.S. states required adoption court records to be sealed to the public, according to historian E. Wayne Carp’s Family Matters: Secrecy and Disclosure in the History of Adoption. Seven years later, nearly every state had laws authorizing the issuance of new, amended birth certificates for adoptees — documents that included only the names of adoptive parents.

Few of these laws explicitly required those records to be sealed — or required adoption agencies to maintain secrecy — from the families involved in the adoption. But after World War II, many agencies nonetheless chose to do so, Carp wrote, practices eventually backed by state legislatures.

Deep suffering resulted from the secrecy. A book published this year by the journalist Gabrielle Glaser, American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption describes how some unwed pregnant women faced coercion, deceit and inadequate medical care at “maternity homes,” where they were sent while pregnant and birthing. Others remained at home with parents, but constrained by sexism and repressive notions of sexuality, they were pressured into thinking adoption was their only path. Heartbreaking separations ensued, leaving behind lifelong trauma and longing.

VandenBos reconnected with her son once he reached adulthood, a reunion that came about after her own search. She said she was one of the first birth mothers granted contact by a judge with her child, who had been adopted, in a process relying on a third party as a “confidential intermediary.”

“Being cut off from a child you carried for nine months is a tragedy,” she said, and those wounds don’t easily heal.

But VandenBos has used her experience to help others. Over 39 years, during off-hours from her job in logistics at Boeing and then full-time as a retiree, she has conducted family searches for as many as 4,000 adopted people and birth relatives, she said, helping connect people as far away as Dubai. For years, she also led the Washington Adoption Reunion Movement, a group that pioneered the use of intermediaries.

Meanwhile, all around VandenBos, a nationwide drive had emerged to end the secrecy of adoption. The Adoptees’ Liberty Movement Association, Concerned United Birthparents, the American Adoption Congress and the more recent Bastard Nation have fought for laws to reopen birth records. They argued that adoptees have a right to know their histories or birth parents the right to know their children.

Opposition has been formidable. For years, the Catholic Church and groups representing adoptive parents and adoption agencies vehemently defended secrecy they say birth mothers want and need. And even as that institutional resistance faded, and some states created avenues for families to connect, many secrecy laws and court rulings remain entrenched, comprehensive and detailed in their restrictions.

The Minnesota-based Adoptee Rights Law Center reports that just 10 states now allow adopted people “unrestricted” access to their nonamended, preadoption birth certificates. Twenty-three states have “compromised” laws that allow redacted or otherwise limited access. And an additional 18 states do not allow those who’ve been adopted to view the records — unless they have court orders that are notoriously difficult to obtain.

A 1984 state law has sheltered adoption agency records in Washington state. The law provides exceptions for nonidentifying information and for confidential intermediary services. But its terms are otherwise steadfast: “All records of any proceeding under this chapter shall be sealed and shall not be thereafter open to inspection by any person except upon order of the court for good cause shown.”