Seattle group brings Krampus to Leavenworth holiday celebration

Krampus’ future in Leavenworth

Not everyone enjoyed Krampus Seattle’s presence in Washington’s Christmas village. Benjamin Herreid, a local restaurant owner, complained on Facebook that the city's inclusion of the group in its celebrations was its attempt to shed family-friendly Christmas events from its holiday programming. He also complained about his inability to secure a booth for his Knights of Columbus group.

The post was reported on CatholicVote.com, a Catholic-based civic group, with the title “Washington Town Shocked by Erasure of Christmas Customs.” The article encouraged readers to contact the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce to stop inviting Krampus Seattle to future holiday events so that “such displays should never again be brought to family Christmas celebrations.”

As a result, Krampus Seattle group members received a mound of critical emails and online posts, Hurst said.

But the online feedback doesn’t reflect what he saw while his group was in Leavenworth.

“The majority of people who were commenting in the social media groups and were messaging [us] were people who weren’t even at the event,” he said.

The Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce’s Stoller said the group received a “flood of feedback,” both positive and negative. She wouldn’t say whether Krampus Seattle would be invited next year.

“I don’t know what the plans are for next year,” she said. “The chamber board meets in January to review our events and initiatives from the previous year and will weigh each carefully for 2022 planning.”

Hurst said the group is prepared to make alternative plans next year if Leavenworth officials do not invite it back. One option is simply dressing up as visitors as members did last year.

And regardless of what happens, the goal hasn’t changed; they want to keep appearing in holiday events throughout the state to introduce the Krampus tradition to more people. And the group also intends to find ways to raise money for children’s charities.

The criticism “is discouraging, but it’s not something to quit over,” Hurst said.

Hurst said he wants to attend a Krampusnacht in Austria or Germany, maybe as soon as next year. He hopes to meet some of his European collaborators, such as the mask maker.

Hurst has also been working with other Krampus groups in the U.S., providing the opportunity to use the knowledge and connections he’s gained in the past several years.

“There are solo Krampuses working hard to start something. I helped a guy from Salt Lake City. I helped him find the right connections to get a mask and costume. He started a group,” Hurst said. “It’s been a source of satisfaction.”