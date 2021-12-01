WA kids 5 to 11 are getting vaccinated faster than the national average

At Aki Kurose Middle School, Roderick Patel’s son Ezra, 5, sat quietly on his dad’s lap, eyes fixed on an animation on a phone, as he bared an arm for his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yay!” cheered his mom, Amy Saari, a teacher at the school. She gave the Bryn Mawr Elementary kindergartener a hug and a kiss as soon as he got the shot.

“With him being in school, I wanted him vaccinated as soon as possible,” Saari said afterward. “It’s a relief.”

Nearly all children attending Washington’s K-12 schools are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, to the relief of many parents. Four weeks ago, the Food and Drug Administration cleared Pfizer’s pediatric dose of its vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 for emergency use.

Since the start of November, at least 116,000 children in the 5-to-11 age group in Washington state have started the vaccination process, according to the Washington Department of Health. That is about 17% of children in that age group. The vaccine rate for children 5 to 11 so far puts Washington slightly ahead of the U.S. in general, which logged about 14% in that group as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s not clear how long the high demand will continue. National polling suggests that not all parents will rush to get their youngsters vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a recent poll, national health research nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation showed that 33% of parents said they would “wait and see” on the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11, and 30% said they would definitely not get their young child vaccinated. About 27% of parents said they would definitely get their 5- to 11-year old children vaccinated.

These numbers are not all that surprising, considering early polling on vaccine hesitancy among adults. A Crosscut/Elway Poll conducted in December 2020 found only 55% of Washingtonians intended to get the COVID vaccine. Despite that early hesitancy, the state Department of Health reports that now nearly 81% of the population 12 and older has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 75% are fully vaccinated.

Kaiser Family Foundation’s October polling shows that vaccine uptake might have slowed nationally among 12- to 17-year-olds, with 30% of parents saying their teen will not get the vaccine. Here in Washington, about 50% of children aged 12 to 15 and about 57% of teenagers 16 and 17 have been fully vaccinated. Those numbers vary by county, with county vaccination rates among teenagers ranging from 20% in Stevens County to 77% in King County.