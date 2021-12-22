Washington hospitals are struggling to keep ahead of nursing shortages

While news reports have centered on health care workers leaving their jobs in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the vaccine has had less of an impact than the hospital association had initially expected. Only 2% of health care workers in Washington left their jobs after refusing the vaccine, but the vast majority did not. In association’s Nov. 15 media briefing, CEO Cassie Sauer said that in addition to the 2% who had been let go, about 94% of hospital staff in the state had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the remaining staff had received exemptions or were “in the process” of getting vaccinated.

The association’s data doesn’t provide a full picture of the primary reason registered nursess are quitting: In a breakdown of responses given in exit interviews, 27% of departing RNs listed “other” as their reason for leaving. More likely explanations are burnout (cited by 10% of respondents) and the draw of travel nursing (15%).

Unlike their counterparts in full-time positions, travel nurses receive temporary, 13-week assignments to fill coverage gaps at hospitals. The higher pay can be an incentive for nurses looking to leave their jobs. Recent job postings for travel nurse positions in Washington offer salaries of up to $6,000 a week. For comparison, the average income for a registered nurse is much lower: $91,000, or about $1,750 a week, for salaried employees and $78,000, or about $1,500 a week, for hourly workers, according to a compensation report compiled by Medscape, a health care industry website. That differential can be burdensome for hospitals, making travel nursing an impractical solution to the staffing shortage, said Whiteaker.

“There's only so many people that do this work that it's not a long-term solution, because you're actually not creating more nurses. You're just pulling nurses that are working in other areas into those traveler contracts,” she said.

The pay disparity can also lower morale for nurses who retain their permanent positions but work alongside travelers.

“Imagine spending the entirety of this pandemic at the bedside, and the person next to you is a traveling nurse making upwards of three- to four-times as much while the hospital appar­ently can’t find resources for reten­tion bonuses or incen­tive pay,” said Harborview Medical Center nurse Tracy Mullen in a news release from the Washington State Nurses Association circulated in October.

The state hospital association’s proposed policy solution to the staffing shortage takes a long view, with the goal of eventually ending the shortage by building greater capacity to train nurses and finding clinical placements for them. But when it comes to addressing the acute crisis they’re facing in ICUs across the state, nurses and the professional organizations that support them have other solutions in mind.