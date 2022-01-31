Are WA traffic cameras reducing dangerous driving or making it worse?

The cameras are viewed by officials as a way to decrease instances of police officer bias during traffic stops while monitoring vehicles continuously. It’s also a tool many city leaders hope will improve safety amid a rise in road deaths locally and nationally. Since the state allowed the use of automatic traffic enforcement more than a decade and a half ago, nearly two dozen cities have installed the cameras at busy intersections and outside schools with the goal of modifying driver behavior.

The impact of traffic enforcement cameras on safety around Puget Sound is conflicting. National studies have found similar results. A handful of cities, including Auburn and Burien, removed the systems after councilmembers decided data didn’t show the cameras were improving safety. Many others that continue to rely on the automatic systems – and in Seattle’s case expand what traffic laws the cameras enforce – are seeing varying levels of results.

Lynnwood, one of the first cities in the state to adopt automatic enforcement, turned to the cameras to curb red light running in 2007. It wasn’t just the busiest intersection where drivers were running red lights; it was happening all over the city, according to Paul Coffelt, Lynnwood’s traffic engineer.

The goal of the cameras was to improve safety, he said, by reducing red-light running which in turn would curtail collisions.

Data from photo-enforced locations is showing a different story. Tickets and crashes both trended up between 2017 and 2021, according to city data. (Prior to 2017, Lynnwood counted collisions differently.) The city operates both red-light and speed cameras at 11 locations.

“The photo enforcement system has absolutely had an impact, a positive impact, on safety in the city of Lynnwood,” Coffelt said. “But because there’s a human factor involved, of people not willing to change their behavior or that they can’t develop the skill. And they are going to continue to receive the photo enforcement citations.”

In the early days of the cameras, Coffelt anticipated the number of citations given out each year would level out. Over the last five years, however, ticket numbers grew 15%.

“I was hoping that we would get to where we don’t have people running red lights anymore,” he said.

Some of the ticketing increase can be explained by the massive growth that has brought more people and vehicles to the region, he said, but it still doesn’t account for all of that surge.