Staffing shortages on Washington ferries predate the pandemic

Goodrich, an elementary school teacher and single parent who lives in Friday Harbor, has received chemotherapy and radiation as part of an experimental clinical trial after being diagnosed with liver cancer earlier in the year.

Luckily, she did end up making it to Seattle, but only after booking a Kenmore Air seaplane flight that cost $170 and then hiring an Uber — something Goodrich, as an immunocompromised person, wasn’t eager to do during a pandemic.

The causes of the current crisis in the ferry system, part of the Washington State Department of Transportation, are various and complicated. Ever since the passage of Initiative 695 in 1999, which slashed revenue from car tabs, the state’s ferry system has been chronically underfunded. Its fleet of boats is aging and in constant need of repair. In the decade between 2000 and 2010, not a single new ferry was built. And in December, the M.V. Tillikum, which was built in 1959 and serves the San Juans, where Goodrich lives, was pulled from service for electrical repairs.

As bad as the geriatric fleet is, the ferry system’s dwindling workforce is its most troubling problem — and one that won’t be fixed easily or quickly.

According to the latest figures from Washington State Ferries, 12% of its employees are currently eligible to retire, and within the next five years, 26% will be eligible. This attrition has been exacerbated by a pandemic, which has pushed other staff out the door. And replacing these skilled workers is no fast or simple matter for the ferry system.

“The biggest driver [in cancellations] right now really is the staffing issue,” said Dale Bateman, who leads the Seattle Maritime Academy, a part of the Seattle College system and a common training ground for maritime staff in the state ferry system. “There aren’t enough folks in some of the trained positions to fully staff the total number of runs that would normally be scheduled.”