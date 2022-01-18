Ways to fix the child care system in Washington state

Four years after Ortega found care for her older son, the same neighbor now takes care of Ortega’s younger son, who is 2, and watches his older brother, now 6, before school.

When the couple’s younger son turns 3, he too will be able to attend Blossoms. He will also have an IEP. Born with microtia, an underdeveloped ear, he has speech problems and will likely experience hearing loss in the affected ear. He receives therapy for both.

“It isn’t easy” working full time, caring for her family and studying, Ortega said. In the mornings, she drops off the boys early at the neighbor’s house, goes to work, leaves work to take the older one to school, returns to work, then picks both up after her shift. She also studies online. And Fuentes still works some long days in the fields and does some “industrial safety” chores — helping other workers with their safety equipment and tools.

While things are better now than during the months Ortega spent sleeping on an inflatable mattress and crying about the long, hard workdays away from her son, the budget is still very tight. She thinks their household income is about $58,000. With the boys constantly outgrowing clothes and shoes, and the typical problems with appliances or a car that needs repair, Ortega said, “In one way or another as parents we do our best. Sometimes we stop doing some things to be able to do others.”

Ortega was excited to hear in December (from InvestigateWest) about eligibility changes in Fair Start for Kids. The family might even be eligible now for the Working Connections subsidy program with a monthly copay of $115.

Access for children with disabilities

The Ortega family’s story is unusual in a couple of ways: Both kids can attend an “inclusive” preschool program full-time, where kids with and without disabilities learn together. And neither child had such serious disabilities that a neighbor couldn’t care for them.

Under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, states are required to provide free education for children beginning at age 3, and are encouraged to provide early intervention services for infants and toddlers (all 50 states participate). The act provides funds to help make that possible. It also requires that education be provided in the “least restrictive environment” possible. Also known as inclusion or mainstreaming, this should put many kids with disabilities into the same classroom as typical kids.

Adrienne Stuart, public policy director of the Washington State Developmental Disabilities Council and a parent of children with disabilities, said she has experienced personally and heard from many others that children with developmental disabilities or delays are routinely discriminated against in trying to enroll in private and even public preschools on the basis of needing a toileting “accommodation.” A close second that she hears is the vague denial, “Your child just isn’t ready yet.”

In practice, especially in Washington state, many preschoolers with disabilities are in special classrooms, where most or all of their classmates have disabilities. Washington is one of the least inclusive states for children with disabilities.

As is true for child care in general, the problem of finding quality preschool for a child with a disability strikes middle-income families the hardest. They make too much money to easily qualify for an ECEAP slot, but not enough to afford one-on-one care. They face discrimination in trying to find slots with cash-strapped private providers and usually have inadequate resources and recourse to fight that discrimination. That doesn’t even factor in children without an IEP who still might need additional support to be successful. Or that most ECEAP slots do not cover a full workday of eight to 10 hours.

But the problems start even before preschool. Stuart said parents of kids with disabilities quickly learn that the supportive services from birth to 3 years are extremely limited.

“So parents understand almost from Day One that when your child has a developmental disability, you will need to drop out of the workforce to stay home to care for them. Because child care slots are barren for kids without disabilities, and for kids who do come from households of means,” Stuart said. “So you throw on a single mom who has a child with a developmental disability, that child has accommodation needs or additional support needs that need to happen in a day care setting, and you may as well go buy a lotto ticket.”

In Washington state, Fair Start for Kids funds more services for children with disabilities. One Complex Needs Fund created by the act will support inclusive environments for providers who care for kids with developmental delays, disabilities, behavioral and other unique needs.

But the the Complex Needs Fund is not guaranteed to have money available. And Fair Start doesn’t lower the teacher-to-student ratio, which is critical to making inclusive education work, both for children with disabilities and those without, according to Stuart.

Ilene Schwartz, professor and director of the Haring Center for Inclusive Education at the University of Washington, said all children with disabilities need better support. The Haring Center operates the popular Experimental Education Unit inclusive preschool and kindergarten, conducts research and trains teachers around the state.

“The reality is, there are not the services — in those early-learning programs to support both the caregivers and the children to teach them the behaviors that they need,” she said. Rates of preschool expulsions decline dramatically when teachers have access to behavioral and mental health training.

Separate from Fair Start, a new Washington state rule will push public schools to place more children with disabilities in Head Start, ECEAP or private preschools. This means that more of the students already enrolled would be taught in nonsegregated classrooms and possibly that more students with disabilities would enter preschool.

But Fair Start delayed ECEAP entitlement by four years, to the 2026-27 school year. So, even though many kids are now “eligible” for this state-funded preschool, and even more will be in the coming years, those slots are not available. ECEAP enrollment is currently capped at about 15,000 kids, with an estimated 21,000 children eligible but unserved by ECEAP or its federal equivalent, Head Start.