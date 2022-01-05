Why child care in the U.S. lags behind much of the world

Judged on all sides

Another set of contradictory messages that get in the way of child care reform involve motherhood itself. Mainstream American culture has been telling women for years they can have it all and do it all — be ambitious in their careers and also devoted to the weighty tasks of raising children, without significantly higher expectations of fathers’ involvement and without changes in workplaces and policies.

But mothers are still held primarily responsible for children’s health and well-being. They feel judged on all sides: for staying home, for doing full-time paid work and even for dialing back their careers for a while instead of “leaning in.”

These contradictory messages are reflected in motherhood penalties in the workplace. When American moms try to reenter the paid workforce, they face discrimination based on their absence from paid work and possibly rusty skills. This after they’ve put in work that, if valued at minimum wage, was worth $1.5 trillion in 2019.

According to multiple analyses, women who take time off to parent full-time or even part-time pay the price of the “mommy track:” less career mobility, lower pay and thus lower lifetime earnings. Meaghan Mounger isn’t wrong to worry about her career future.

Risman, with the Council on Contemporary Families, which is a nonprofit organization that provides the media and public with the latest research about American families, of the University of Illinois Chicago argued that both mothers and fathers are struggling to “be very valuable employees” in workplaces that are still “designed with the presumption that workers have wives.” Dual-earner families with traditional 9-to-5 jobs (or more realistically 8-to-6), let alone single-parent families, can’t possibly take care of everything from preparing dinner to helping kids with homework to even caring for elder parents.

Even without better child care options, more flexible jobs could make a real difference for some parents. Numerous companies, from call centers to consulting firms, were experimenting with this even before the pandemic: focusing on work productivity and goals rather than hours spent in the office.

Risman is optimistic that the pandemic could bring some lasting changes to the private sector, so that people like Mounger and her husband can fit together paid work and parenting, ideally in ways that don’t permanently penalize either of them.

“Call me a Pollyanna, but I think we are at this moment where we could have really radical readjustments,” she said. Because the COVID-19 pandemic presented “such a shock to the system,” she said, “the incompatibility of the way we’ve organized work and child rearing has been so in our face.

“A lot of companies are no longer requiring full-time in-office work,” which suits a lot of employees, she said, “particularly ones who have children, [who] can work from 6 to 9 a.m., can take the kids out for a walk, at 3 pick up kids after school, take them to a dance class and then go back to work for three hours. It gives parents all sorts of flexibility.”

Risman said the United States is “at a moment where we could really redesign American society so that it is compatible with work and caregiving … with the principle of gender equality front and center.”

But that kind of predictable flexibility doesn’t usually work for waitstaff or retail clerks or any of the other service industries dominated by women and especially women of color, where telecommuting is not an option. This is where public policy is needed. Risman called universal preschool and subsidized child care a “game changer” for these parents.

Kagi agreed that the pandemic has had a silver lining in forcing society and particularly employers to take a new look at child care and realize it isn’t just the mom’s problem to figure out.

In Washington, the foundation for a child care system that is accessible and affordable for more families already exists, she said: “We’ve got a high-quality child care program and a high-quality pre-K program. We just haven’t put the resources in.”

Caroline Guzman contributed to this report.