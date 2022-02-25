Chehalis tribes opened the country's first distillery on reservation land

A Tribal Beverage Network

To repeal the 1834 law, the Chehalis tribes reached out to U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, who worked with them to craft HR 5317 in 2018. With the support of U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, a current member and former chairwoman of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, and Patty Murray, D-Wasshington, the old law was successfully repealed and the prohibition on certain alcohol manufacturing on Indian lands was removed in 2018. Two years later, the Chehalis tribes opened the $25 million Talking Cedar craft brewery, tap room, gastropub-style restaurant and event space.

“Changing a federal law is no small feat, but to get one changed in that short of a time frame is a rather heroic lift by our people,” Burnett said.

Once the law was overturned, the door opened to other tribes interested in starting their own distillery businesses. To help other tribes diversify their economic ventures, the Tribal Beverage Network was created. The network is a concept of Heritage Distilling Co., which worked with the Chehalis tribes to overturn the 1834 law. Heritage Distilling is also partnering with the Chehalis tribes to use their distillery, now one of the largest in the Pacific Northwest, to produce Heritage brand spirits.

Talking Cedar has the capacity to produce 10,000 barrels of whiskey per year and nearly 1.5 million gallons of other spirits, according to the Heritage Distillery site.

“They can come to our facility and see what we're doing,” Burnett said. “It's just saying, ‘Hey, if you have an interest, how can we help?’ ”

Since working with the Chehalis tribes to open Talking Cedar, other tribes from around the country have reached out to Heritage Distilling to express an interest in doing the same. Heritage Distilling is currently reviewing agreements with tribes in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Michigan and Connecticut, and has also been contacted by tribes in Louisiana and Oregon. “I think we're viewed as a trusted partner on how to help tribes get a distillery started and to have success early on,” said Justin Stiefel, CEO of Heritage Distilling, which is based in Gig Harbor.

As with the Chehalis tribes, Heritage Distilling will be licensing its brand to each tribe so that each can produce Heritage Distilling products with their recipes, while also working to create their own unique brand and products. “For us this is also about partnering with the tribes to help them to exercise sovereignty,” Stiefel said.

According to Stiefel, all future Heritage Distilling locations will be a partnership with a tribe. “It's how we want to move our company forward — in partnership with as many tribes as are looking to partner across the country,” Stiefel said.