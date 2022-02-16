Chief Seattle Club housing project rooted in Indigenous culture

Healing begins with housing

Of the 80 housing units, 10 are reserved for veterans. The focus on housing for Indigenous people was important because while American Indian or Alaskan Native individuals make up just 1% of the King County population, according to U.S. census estimates, they made up 15% of the homeless population in 2020. Indigenous people consistently experience homelessness at high rates. This is further compounded for Native veterans. “This really ensures that we're going to always keep an eye on our veterans in our community,” said Belgarde.

Sixteen other units are designated for double occupancy, and are a little larger to accommodate couples, elders and others who have caretakers. Fourteen units are Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, and eight others can be converted, but every room includes additional safety features for the stovetop, oven and heating. With mental health in mind, large windows were intentionally installed in each room to allow as much sun as possible to shine in. The rooms are furnished with a new bed, table and chairs, and Chief Seattle Club provided welcome kits with the necessary kitchenware and cleaning supplies so residents can prepare their own meals

The former executive director of Chief Seattle Club, Colleen Echohawk, is now the CEO of Eighth Generation, a design and lifestyle company owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. She had gifts of wool blankets and Eight Generation coffee mugs brought to each room to welcome up to 96 residents into their new homes.

Belgarde believes that housing is just the beginning of true healing for Indigenous people. Having a stable place to sleep and a community that cares is an important step, but it doesn’t address the issues and trauma that resulted in their recent circumstances. Until just over 40 years ago, traditional Indigenous spirituality and cultural ways were illegal to practice in the U.S., which is what Indigenous people would have turned to for healing after the historical trauma of mass genocide from colonization, according to Belgarde.

Because Indigenous people were denied the right of freedom to believe, express and exercise the traditional religious rights and cultural practices, they were unable to heal. Belgarde has said this trauma was compounded by the Termination Act of 1953, which sought to disband tribes, sell their land and relocate them to urban areas, where they were promised housing, job training and prosperity, but were trapped into poverty with no social network, no community and nothing to fall back on.

Belgarde’s father, his family and so many others became urban Indians because of the Termination Act. The fallout of these laws still impacts Indigenous people today. Indigenous people have the highest poverty rate of any racialized group in the country. In King County alone, Indigenous people represent 30% of those experiencing chronic homelessness.