Residents push to improve 'desolate' Mount Baker transit station

At the city-owned properties, some small changes are already in motion. There is a COVID-testing site using the city property. The city is going to reopen the parking lot, providing parking spaces for Artspace residents and paid public parking. The city uses the former UW laundry facility for storage and is not considering using it as part of this community effort.

Despite being a former events space, the now-empty Kings Hall could prove more challenging to put to use. Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales — who represents Mount Baker and has been meeting with the Artspace residents for a year and a half — envisions using Kings Hall as a workspace and business incubator for people in creative industries, such as arts and music production and graphic design.

But Kings Hall has fallen into disrepair over the years. Tempel said there have been problems with trespassers during the pandemic. The Seattle Department of Finance and Administrative Services and the Office of Housing are working to determine what it would cost to bring the building up to code so that it could be used temporarily.

Ultimately the choice to allow something like that to happen lies with Mayor Bruce Harrell. Asked for comment about the Mount Baker effort, Harrell’s office provided a statement. “The mayor’s office looks forward to listening to and engaging with community on the future of the Kings Hall site, working toward an outcome that meets local needs and supports a thriving Mount Baker for all residents.”

Suleman said he’s feeling optimistic that the effort has finally gotten some buy-in from the politicians and government agencies needed to make change happen. He and his fellow residents were able to get Councilmember Morales and King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay on board early in their campaign. The elected officials in turn brought Sound Transit, the city agencies and the mayor’s office to the table, all of which have been meeting bimonthly with Artspace residents and the Hub Alliance.

Still, Suleman is frustrated that things had to get so bad before the residents’ ideas gained traction.