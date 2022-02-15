WA transit agencies say federal relief funds were distributed unfairly

Pierce Transit has struggled over the years to persuade residents to pass tax levies that would increase sales tax to pay for bus service, after state funding for transit dried up. Ultimately, Puget Sound Regional Council Board members agreed to a 2.5% increase in funds to these three agencies.

Young called the additional dollars a rounding error.

“We just went through an update of our 2050 Plan, and we talked the entire time about equity. It's the word on the lips of every politician these days,” Young said. “And then when this comes up, it’s immediately, ‘Nope, I'm going to get mine and that's all there is to it.’ It's a really hard thing to swallow, because our actions do not match our rhetoric.”

The board is considering long-term changes to the formula for future federal dollars.

“It’s very hard to talk principle and policy where there's a stack of money on the table,” said King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, who oversees Metro as part of her council duties and sits on the Sound Transit Board.

The way the agencies have traditionally decided to divvy up federal funding is more or less based on the size of the system and resources they are already bringing to the table, Balducci siad.

“I’m emphatic, to Pierce. I’m a strong transit advocate,” Balducci said. “I want to see more transit in Piece, I understand their argument about equity and population.”

Federal dollars flow

The first round of federal money came in April 2020, filling in for some of lost sales tax and fare revenue.

"The immediate influx of funds really helped Metro stabilize and continue operating at a high level,” said Geoff Kaiser, finance manager at King County Metro Transit. “Our goal was to maintain prepandemic service as long as we could.”

This quick infusion allowed transit agencies to keep operating many of the buses and trains even as most riders hunkered down at home. The money paid for wages and benefits and vehicle maintenance, things required to keep the system moving and primed for when riders returned.

Agencies also spent some of the federal money responding to the emerging health crisis: passing out masks, updating air filtration systems, adding buses so riders could social distance and increasing disinfecting and cleanings of vehicles. Some also suspended fares for a few months to give operators more distance from the riders, and they provided hazard pay or additional sick leave.

Coming into 2020, King County Metro was one of the fastest growing transit agencies in the country. The agency was busy adding bus rapid transit lines, increasing frequencies on routes and trying to tackle transit deserts by adding small scale service.

But the pandemic threatened all that.