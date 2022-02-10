Washington ski resorts tested by climate and pandemic

White Pass transition

Kevin McCarthy, who had served as general manager and co-owner of White Pass for several decades said the 2014-2015 season had him thinking seriously about the area’s future. That year, mild and dry weather provided little to no snow on the state’s ski areas.

Being shut down because of the weather could have created a precarious financial situation, but a lender came through, providing loans to cover snowmaking that would provide sufficient terrain for skiing.

“It did save us that year,” McCarthy said.

Still, the experience made McCarthy and the rest of the White Pass ownership group take a serious look to the future — namely to do what’s necessary to be prepared for more bad seasons.

“It just dawned on us that we needed a different ownership makeup and one that had a little more financial horsepower,” he said.

However, the bottom line couldn’t be the only factor. McCarthy also wanted new owners committed to preserving the local family-friendly ski hill environment.

“And the fact of the matter was most of us on the board were getting well into our 60s,” he said. It was time for the next generation.”

The start of that new generation came last July with Rikki Cooper taking over the general manager position. Cooper has skied on White Pass since she was a child and had done a variety of jobs on White Pass, including accounting at the White Pass administration office.

Like Cooper, White Pass’ new owners — David Severn, Andrew Sundquist, Dan Plath, Adam Dolsen and Patrick Smith — grew up skiing at White Pass and have continued to visit with their spouses and children, ranging in age from 2 to 15.

Severn said his group isn’t looking to make major changes yet, and is putting its trust in the experience of Cooper and on McCarthy, who remains on staff to aid in the transition.

“I think the main thing is just to learn as much as we can from Kevin and Rikki,” he said.